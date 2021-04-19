This Google Maps Feature Is the Way Tech Responds to a Worrying Problem

Lordstown Endurance Retires From San Felipe 250 After 40 Miles, Is It a Fail?

Google Maps may be the world’s number one navigation app, but all the improvements it has received lately have turned it into so much more. 1 photo



But some users living in Austin, Texas have also come across a feature that’s been around for a while but rarely shows up in Google Maps. It’s a shooting warning that’s displayed on the map, with Google Maps specifically pointing to the location where it’s all happening in an attempt to keep everyone safe.



The recent Austin shooting that left three people dead quickly triggered emergency alerts on Google Maps, as seen in this photo posted on



While this feature made its debut in Google Maps back in 2018, it actually signals a bigger problem and shows just how the world of technology responds to issues that should eventually be addressed in a different manner.



While we’re not here to talk about America’s gun violence, users needing Google Maps warnings to keep them safe because of mass shootings is something which at the end of the day, proves not only that technology can be literally a life-saving weapon but also that we’ve reached a point where gun violence has gotten out of control.



