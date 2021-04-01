Google Announces Major Google Maps Update with New Killer Features

And This Is How Volkswagen Duped the World's Media With a Single Letter

The new weather layer will debut on Android and iOS in the coming months based on data provided by The Weather Company, AirNow.gov, and the Central Pollution Board. The air quality indicator, however, will only be available in the U.S., India, and Australia at first. First and foremost, it’s the new eco-friendly routes that we told you about yesterday and which allow Google Maps to provide users with more fuel-efficient navigation. In other words, Google Maps will now try to determine the fuel consumption for every route and then suggest the most efficient one based on factors like road incline and traffic congestion.This will be the default route calculation model going forward, but users can switch back to the fastest route from the settings screen.This feature will launch in the United States first, with both Android and iOS to get it at a later time this year.Then, Google Maps is getting indoor navigation with Live View. Airports, transit stations, and malls will all allow you to use the phone’s cameras to scan the surroundings and get directions on which way to go to reach a specific point. You’ll therefore see AR-based navigation right on your screen, along with additional information that will guide you to the destination even indoors.Indoor AR-based navigation is already available on Android and iOS in some malls in Chicago, Los Angeles, Long Island, Newark, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle, but Google says it’ll also launch in several airports, malls, and transit stations in Tokyo and Zurich in the coming months. Google Maps is also being updated with a new weather layer, allowing you to see live weather information right on the map in real time. The application will thus be able to show the forecasted temperature and the weather condition in each area, making it easier to plan your route accordingly.A new air quality indicator has also been added, and Google says this should come in handy specifically to those with allergies.The new weather layer will debut on Android and iOS in the coming months based on data provided by The Weather Company, AirNow.gov, and the Central Pollution Board. The air quality indicator, however, will only be available in the U.S., India, and Australia at first.