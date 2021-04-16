Mysterious CarPlay Crash Plaguing Navigation App, No Fix in Sight

In theory, Apple Maps is Apple’s big bet against Google Maps, and this is why everything needs to run just as expected to make sure users aren’t tempted to make the switch to rival products.
Well, that isn’t necessarily exactly what’s happening these days on CarPlay, as users may have no other option than use a different navigation app due to a crash hitting Apple Maps.
More specifically, some users have discovered that running Apple Maps simultaneously with another app on CarPlay causes a crash of the navigation tool, with the whole thing happening on almost every driving session.
By the looks of things, Apple Maps doesn’t play nice with other CarPlay apps, and users in this reddit thread have confirmed that the whole thing happens with a wide array of other apps, including music app Spotify. So the moment they switch from Apple Maps to a different screen, such as in the now playing interface in Spotify, the navigation app crashes instantly.
Users claim the bug has been around for a while, but the worse thing is that no fix is in sight, despite several bug reports in this regard already sent to the company.
While Apple hasn’t commented on the chance to get a fix for this problem anytime soon, the company is busy finalizing the next major iOS update that should get the go-ahead as soon as this month.
iOS 14.5 will bring massive improvements for Apple Maps, too, as the application will get an incident reporting feature similar to the tone available in Waze.
Therefore, users will be allowed to submit reports for accidents and speed cameras both on the iPhone and on CarPlay. Apple is now believed to plan to turn Apple Maps into a Waze alternative that would rely on community power to provide accurate warnings in the car.
