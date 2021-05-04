4 Every Inch of the New Ducati Monster Detailed in New Gallery

3 BMW X5 M Drag Races Ducati Panigale V4 S in the Most Hopeless Contest Ever

More on this:

This Flawlessly Customized 2005 Ducati 749 Is Searching for a New Home

Well, I do hope you’ve been saving up, because you wouldn’t want to miss out on this. 48 photos



Let’s set things straight; Bologna’s predator was already a genuine marvel as soon as it came off the production line. At optimal rpm, its liquid-cooled 748cc L-twin powerplant will be more than happy to deliver as much as 108 hp and 60 pound-feet (81 Nm) of crushing torque. This ungodly force travels to a chain final drive via a six-speed gearbox, enabling the 749 to run the quarter mile in just 11.3 face-melting seconds.



When the ‘05 MY beast rolled into Andrew’s garage, it was immediately stripped naked of its factory bodywork items. In their stead, we find an aluminum tail section sitting atop a reworked subframe and a unique half-fairing adorning the front end. The new outfit was enveloped in a silver base, along with handsome graphics depicting the Italian flag.



Furthermore, a single-seater Alcantara saddle can be seen in between



To keep things clutter-free, the handlebars were equipped with bar-end mirrors and Motogadget LED turn signals. Additionally, an SB Electronics quick shifter and an adjustable steering damper from Mupo have also been installed. In the powertrain department, performance is spiced up by a lightweight flywheel, aftermarket air filters and a handmade exhaust system.



Finally, I’ll have you know the bike’s odometer displays just 6,000 miles, and this custom gem is currently up for grabs on The machine you’re looking at here was a regular 2005 Ducati 749 prior to meeting Jett Design Garage – a lesser-known workshop located in Washington, DC. As of 2018, the bike’s owner decided it was time to honor his ride with a personality of its own, so he wasted no time contacting JDG’s Andrew Jett to make that happen.Let’s set things straight; Bologna’s predator was already a genuine marvel as soon as it came off the production line. At optimal rpm, its liquid-cooled 748cc L-twin powerplant will be more than happy to deliver as much as 108 hp and 60 pound-feet (81 Nm) of crushing torque. This ungodly force travels to a chain final drive via a six-speed gearbox, enabling the 749 to run the quarter mile in just 11.3 face-melting seconds.When the ‘05 MY beast rolled into Andrew’s garage, it was immediately stripped naked of its factory bodywork items. In their stead, we find an aluminum tail section sitting atop a reworked subframe and a unique half-fairing adorning the front end. The new outfit was enveloped in a silver base, along with handsome graphics depicting the Italian flag.Furthermore, a single-seater Alcantara saddle can be seen in between 749 ’s stock gas tank and the bespoke alloy tail. The spartan crawls on 17-inch Marchesini wheels that wear high-performance Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa rubber on both ends, while suspension duties are handled by refurbished Showa forks up front and a Penske monoshock at the rear.To keep things clutter-free, the handlebars were equipped with bar-end mirrors and Motogadget LED turn signals. Additionally, an SB Electronics quick shifter and an adjustable steering damper from Mupo have also been installed. In the powertrain department, performance is spiced up by a lightweight flywheel, aftermarket air filters and a handmade exhaust system.Finally, I’ll have you know the bike’s odometer displays just 6,000 miles, and this custom gem is currently up for grabs on Bring A Trailer ! At the time of this publication, the highest bid is $7k, so we’d encourage you to act quickly if you’d like to own this two-wheeled masterpiece.