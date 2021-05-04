Unbox Therapy Samples Mercedes EQS, Calls It World’s Most Luxurious Electric Car

With just under 18 million followers on YouTube, Unbox Therapy is one of the premier channels when it comes to reviews for all the latest gadgets, whether it’s smartphones, laptops, gaming consoles, you name it. The host of the channel will also happily look at cars, as long as it’s a fully-electric newly released model, packed with all the latest features.
In case you haven’t noticed, more and more tech reviewers are checking out cars as of late, and that’s because in this new era of electric mobility, cars are slowly becoming tech gadgets on wheels. Even carmakers predict that in the near future, software will be just as important as hardware, and it’s easy to understand why.
It’s also noteworthy to acknowledge just how important of a car the Mercedes EQS is. Not because it’s a Tesla Model S or a Porsche Taycan rival. You can argue that it both is and isn’t.
The main factor to consider regarding the EQS is that it previews the future of the entire car industry, same as a 2005 Mercedes S-Class previewed all the tech that would eventually become available in a Corolla or Camry in 2020.
This means that within the next 10-20 years, or maybe sometime in-between, even budget-friendly C/D-segment cars could feature doors that open automatically, displays everywhere, self-driving functions (those will come even sooner), fully electric propulsion (duh!), full connectivity, a digital personal assistant, an intricate head-up display system, and pretty much everything else you see in the EQS – aside from its premium materials, of course.
In the end, the reviewer concluded that the EQS is the most luxurious EV money can buy, while also adding that it’s not even close. That’s the type of statement that might irk those who love the Porsche Taycan or the Audi e-tron GT, but the truth is, those cars are basically high-performance sedans that happen to be fully electric, whereas the EQS is clearly all about the finer things.
