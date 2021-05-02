Ducati Monster 600 Pays Officine Sbrannetti a Visit, “Mostro” Is Born

4 Ducati Dainese Smart Jacket Now Available as High-Tech Airbag System

Take a minute to join us for a closer look at this unique display of two-wheeled perfection, will you?



In its past life, the bike you’re looking at here was an ordinary Monster 600 from Ducati’s legendary lineup. It is brought to life by an air-cooled 583cc L-twin powerplant that packs two desmodromic valves per cylinder and a healthy compression ratio of 10.7:1. At around 8,250 rpm, the engine is good for up to 53 hp, while a modest torque output of 35 pound-feet (48 Nm) will be accomplished at 7,000 revs.



A five-speed gearbox is tasked with enabling the mill’s force to reach the rear wheel by means of a chain final drive. Ultimately, this state of affairs allows Bologna’s fiend to run the quarter-mile in 12.5 seconds at 102 mph (164 kph). The



Officine Sbrannetti kicked things off by revising the bike’s subframe module in preparation for a handsome leather saddle they’ve upholstered in-house. A bespoke belly pan can be spotted underneath the engine, while the machine’s front end is adorned with a tiny fender and one rugged aluminum fairing, which houses a pair of eccentric LED headlights.



Furthermore, the handlebars have been treated to a pair of aftermarket bar-end mirrors with integrated turn signals. At the rear end, you will find a fresh taillight item and a one-off license plate holder completing the long list of premium accessories. After blessing the L-twin powerplant with a state-of-the-art exhaust system developed by Mass Moto, the Sbrannetti crew proceeded to apply a stealthy color scheme that manages to look downright surreal.



Lastly, the workshop's 31st project has been dubbed "Mostro," which is rather appropriate for a unique showstopper that seems prepared to devour some tarmac, despite its humble horsepower figure.