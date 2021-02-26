This Fiat-Based Lamborghini Reventon Could Be Your Cheap Entry Into the Club

Depending on whether you approach this with a healthy sense of humor or not, this could either be a very awesome and hilarious thing or in very bad taste – and a possible ripoff. A Lamborghini Reventon replica based on a Fiat is out there looking for a new owner.
Someone from Sofia, Bulgaria, has listed this yet-unfinished project on Facebook Marketplace (hat tip to HotCars), a.k.a. that place where you can find some of the most surprising projects and vehicles in the world. Using a Fiat coupe as the base, the seller is on a mission to transform it into a Lamborghini Reventon, which also happens to be one of the rarest, most striking, and hard to come by models from the carmaker.
Introduced at the 2007 Frankfurt Motor Show, the Reventon was inspired by fighter jets in both exterior and interior design. Only 21 of them were ever made, of which 20 were made available to the public at prices ranging between $1.5 million and $2 million. These days, whenever one of these Raging Bulls surfaces, it sells for sums in the range of $2.5+ million, which is to say, you need to be extremely wealthy, in addition to extremely lucky to find someone willing to part with it.
That said, you don’t have options if you really want one, so maybe a replica would be the next best thing. With this one, it could also be your cheap entry into the club – if the club you were going for would be that of “owners of fake and not entirely convincing Lambos.”
Performance would be far from comparable if that still needs pointing out. You get a four-cylinder gasoline engine with a five-speed mechanical transmission, and a bunch of new stuff like new battery, new tires, new spark plugs, gas pumps, cables, radiator, and an unspecified "hybrid cooling" system for the engine. You also get gull-wing doors and, if you’re willing to wait until the project is finished, you will get your fake Lambo with a black coat of paint.
However, the asking price is for the project as-is. It includes registration, if knowing you can take this to the road immediately is any consolation. Speaking of which, the price is 19,500 Bulgarian Lev or about $12,100, which is infinitesimally small compared to what you would pay for the real thing but quite outrageous for a Fiat in Lambo clothing, delivering Fiat-worthy performance.
