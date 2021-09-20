3 The Chaletvan Is How You Turn an Old Fiat Ducato Into an Alpine Chalet

This Fiat Barchetta Is the Baby Ferrari Americans Never Had

It’s a drop-top, it’s Italian and it’s not a Lamborghini or a Ferrari. What mythical car could we possibly be referring to? Well, the Fiat Barchetta was never sold in the United States, but restrictive import laws can never keep a good car down for too long. 13 photos



This 1995 Launch Edition example is painted in a striking yet adorable orange with a black leather interior. One of only 21 built for the entire planet in this configuration.



Under the hood of this cute little convertible, there is a naturally aspirated 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine jetting 131 horsepower to the front wheels. That power is carried through a five-speed close-ratio manual transmission.



That may sound lame to some, but in a car this light, think of it like a hot hatchback without the extra weight. Combine that with independent suspension in all four corners and this little car should be one heck of a good weekend toy, albeit one with a hilariously small trunk.



Every aspect of this Barchetta has been painstakingly detailed to the highest standard, including the fully restored hi-fi stereo system, which came standard on the special edition launch vehicle.



Odometer information is not included in the listing. But for a car so thoroughly restored, all key drive train components should be pretty much factory fresh.



The car could be all yours for $24,990 before taxes and fees. Considering most contemporary



Check out Flemmings Ultimate Garage’s Youtube video on this Barchetta if you want to learn more.





