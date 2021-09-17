2 Fiat Discontinues 124 Spider and 500L in the U.S., 500X Gets $300 More Expensive

Fiat 500X Dolcevita Soft Top Model Now on Sale in UK From £23,975

As for the flagship Sport specification, it features black 19-inch alloys, side skirts, a rear spoiler, new black fabric sports seats with red piping and the 500 logo, automatic air conditioning, a new matte titanium dashboard and a 3.5-inch color TFT screen. Buyers looking to upgrade to the Cross 1.0L 120 ps variant will need to spend upwards of £25,775 ($35,500), while Cross 1.3L 150 ps (148 hp)automatic models will set you back at least £28,275 ($39,000). As for the Sport trim, you can get a 1.0L 120 ps model from £27,275 ($37,600) or you can spend £29,775 ($41,000) if you’d rather have the more powerful 150 ps unit.What sets the 500X Dolcevita apart is of course its canvas soft top , which opens at the touch of a button in around 15 seconds. You can even open it while driving at speeds of up to 62 mph (100 kph). Having been engineered to feature the same load capacity as the hard top 500X, the Dolcevita still provides good overall visibility and an open-air experience, even for passengers in the back.Meanwhile, the canvas itself is available in either black, gray or red, to go with a total of ten available body colors.In terms of specs, the entry-level Connect trim level comes standard with the carmaker’s 7-inch Uconnect infotainment system with DAB radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It also boasts black seats, techno-leather steering wheel, 17-inch alloy wheels, blacked-out windows, fog lights and LED DRLs.Move up to the Cross trim level and you get new seats with a camouflage-patterned center panel, vinyl inserts, 19-inch alloy wheels, automatic air conditioning and parking sensors at no extra cost.As for the flagship Sport specification, it features black 19-inch alloys, side skirts, a rear spoiler, new black fabric sports seats with red piping and the 500 logo, automatic air conditioning, a new matte titanium dashboard and a 3.5-inch color TFT screen.

