2019 Fiat 500X Receives Urbana Edition In the U.S.

Promising best-in-class torque according to Fiat, the 500X shares the 1.3 turbo with the Jeep Renegade. Both models received the four-cylinder engine for the 2019 model year, but the Italian crossover features the 1.3 as standard while the Jeep soldiers on with the Tigershark.
The 500X also happens to come with all-wheel drive as standard, disconnecting rear axle, and a nine-speed automatic transmission. Revisions include different bumpers, full-LED headlights and fog lamps, adaptive cruise control, and Front Park Assist. Customers who prefer a more individual 500X can choose the Urbana Edition, priced at $895 more than the Trekking trim level.
That’s $25,995 plus $895 excluding the destination charge while the bone-stock 500X retails at $24,490. The mirror caps, door handles, taillight surrounds, and liftgate bezel are finished in Miron while the sill moldings boast the 500X logo in copper. 18-inch matte black and Miron wheels are included, copper center cap and all.
The makeover continues with the black roof rails and dark headlight surrounds, “unique seats with black Castiglio chevron-pattered fabric and copper-embroidered 500 logos,” the textured instrument panel, black center console, as well as the Miron air vents and radio bezels.
Even at this price point, Fiat is willing to charge extra for GPS navigation ($695) and automatic temperature control ($795 as part of the Comfort Group). The dual-pane panoramic sunroof and Beats premium audio are also optional ($995) while the Advanced Driver Assistance Group adds $1,395 to the tally. In other words, the 500X plays second fiddle to the Renegade in terms of value for money (and off-road capability).
The decision to make the Fiat more expensive from the get-go as opposed to the Jeep boggles the mind. The Italians are struggling in the United States to sell their vehicles, and there’s no denying the trend will continue unless Fiat reinvents itself from the ground up, from the dealerships to the higher-ups in charge of Fiat in this part of the world.
In recent years, the highest point for the Italians was 2014 with 46,121 sales in the U.S. of A. Fast-forward to 2018, and that’s the year 15,521 vehicles were sold in the region, of which 5,223 were the 500X as opposed to 12,599 examples of the breed in 2016.
