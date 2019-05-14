autoevolution

2020 Fiat 500 Goes in Star Mode with Two New Top of the Range Versions

14 May 2019, 9:00 UTC ·
The Fiat 500, One of Europe’s favorite small city cars, is getting a major lineup expansion this summer with the launch of two new top of the range versions. In addition, as the Italian carmaker celebrates its 120th anniversary this year, some other perks will be made available across the existing lineup. 
Aimed at “young and sophisticated customers,” the two new models are the Star and the Rockstar. Devised as new trims on the 500 roster, they will be available for both the hatchback and cabriolet versions and can be equipped with a choice of three engines: 1.2 69 hp gasoline, 85 hp Twin Air and 1.2 GPL 69 hp.

The Fiat 500 Star is based on the Lounge version and comes in a brand new White Stella finish with pink cues sprinkled here and there, 16-inch alloy wheels, and a glass roof. At the interior, there are two color combinations available - white sand and black or the new Matelassé finish – and a 7-inch TFT screen.

The Fiat 500 Rockstar is based on the Sport trim and brings satin finish chrome bodywork, 16-inch alloy wheels and a new color for the exterior, Green Portofino. At the interior, the main changes are the seats in black eco leather, the same 7-inch TFT screen, and the Uconnect system.

In addition to launching the two new models, Fiat will offer up to 6 months free of Apple Music for the rest of the range. This perk is for now only available for customers in  Italy, Germany, Spain, Austria, Switzerland currently, with more countries to follow shortly.

For the moment, Fiat did not announce the pricing for the two new 500 versions. Full details on the changes prepared for the 500 lineup can be found in the document attached below.

The Fiat 500 came into existence in 1957 and stayed into production until 1975, when it was discontinued. Production of the nameplate resumed in 2007.
