Fiat Celebrates 120th Anniversary In Geneva With Special Editions

Founded on July 11th in 1899 by Giovanni Agnelli, the Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino went on to become one of the world’s biggest automakers. The economic collapse of the previous decade helped Fiat take control of Chrysler, and the rest is history in the making. 18 photos



The Pastel White paintwork can be matched with a contrasting black roof as an optional extra. The 18-inch gloss-black wheels with a diamond finish are also optional, as are the bi-xenon headlights. Of course, Uconnect comes standard in the Tipo Sport. For this year’s edition of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show , the Italians are much obliged to remind everyone about their 120th anniversary. The celebrations kick off with three special editions of the 500 family, featuring special badging and the 7.0-inch Uconnect infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.Black mirror caps, two-tone paintwork, LED headlights , and exclusive accents for the interior are included, along with a selection of engine options. In the case of the 500X, the range starts with the 1.6-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine (110 PS) and 1.0-liter turbo (120 PS). On the diesel-fueled front, the 1.3- and 1.6-liter MultiJet engines are good for 95 and 120 PS, respectively.In addition to the 120th editions, Fiat announced the Panda Connected by Wind for the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. 4G connectivity and a Linkzone Wi-Fi router are of the essence, with the latter allowing up to 15 devices to be connected to the Internet at the same time.It’s hard to imagine fitting as many people in the car, let alone five people with a total of 15 devices. The orange mirror caps and 15-inch alloys set this Panda apart from the rest. Under the hood, a 1.2-liter engine will have to make do with 69 PS (equivalent to 68 horsepower).Last, but certainly not least, the Tipo Sport is “more beautiful and dynamic than ever” despite the fact it’s based on a no-frills, cheap means of personal transportation. The range-topping model was developed in collaboration with Mopar, sporting the 1.6-liter MultiJet (120 PS) connected to a dual-clutch transmission.The Pastel White paintwork can be matched with a contrasting black roof as an optional extra. The 18-inch gloss-black wheels with a diamond finish are also optional, as are the bi-xenon headlights. Of course, Uconnect comes standard in the Tipo Sport.