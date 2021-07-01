Fiat Celebrates a Sea of Upcoming Open-Air Adventures With the New 500X Yachting

It’s been a long and arduous journey, but the proverbial light at the end of the tunnel appears to be in sight, at least for Europeans planning cross-country summer adventures. On July 1st, the European Union has launched the so-called “Green Pass” to be used by anyone looking to take advantage of the border reopening. Naturally, automakers are eager to join the celebration.
Fiat has prepared something special for this newfound freedom and welcomes everyone back to the well-known Italian “dolce vita.” The celebratory video (embedded below) is called “welcome back dolce vita.” It doesn’t come alone, as the carmaker is also releasing the first details about the new Fiat 500X Yachting crossover and its smaller sibling, the 500 Yachting.
Featured in their launch editions, the new 500X Yachting and 500 Yachting carry a livery specifically dedicated to the Yacht Club Capri and, as such, directly inspired by the world of luxury sailing. According to the automaker, the atmosphere provided by the new versions is also clearly evocative of the “lightness typical of the 1950s and ’60s, known by all Italians as the years of the dolce vita.”
As far as the 500 Yachting is concerned, it’s not the first time Fiat pays homage to the nautical world (let’s recall the 500 Riva limited edition). But the piece of resistance for this summer of new adventures will be the 500X Yachting. It thus becomes an “open-air” alternative for anyone looking to enjoy both the crossover form and the pleasure of having the wind in their hair.
It’s not exactly a Cabrio, although it makes use of a convertible’s main attraction—an electrically operated soft top. Don’t worry, Fiat isn’t going down the route of the quirky Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet, either. As such, the Italian automaker is playing it safe, simply adding a top trim configuration above the Cross and Sport grades.
For now, we’re getting acquainted with the Collectors’ Edition launch version. That one combines an exclusive “Blu Venezia” paint job with a blue soft top, brushed chrome mirror caps and door handles, a blue and ivory waistline beauty line, as well as bespoke 18-inch alloys with blue details. The interior is also inspired by the world of sailing, featuring white soft-touch seats or a mahogany dashboard, among others.
Featured in their launch editions, the new 500X Yachting and 500 Yachting carry a livery specifically dedicated to the Yacht Club Capri and, as such, directly inspired by the world of luxury sailing. According to the automaker, the atmosphere provided by the new versions is also clearly evocative of the “lightness typical of the 1950s and ’60s, known by all Italians as the years of the dolce vita.”
As far as the 500 Yachting is concerned, it’s not the first time Fiat pays homage to the nautical world (let’s recall the 500 Riva limited edition). But the piece of resistance for this summer of new adventures will be the 500X Yachting. It thus becomes an “open-air” alternative for anyone looking to enjoy both the crossover form and the pleasure of having the wind in their hair.
It’s not exactly a Cabrio, although it makes use of a convertible’s main attraction—an electrically operated soft top. Don’t worry, Fiat isn’t going down the route of the quirky Nissan Murano CrossCabriolet, either. As such, the Italian automaker is playing it safe, simply adding a top trim configuration above the Cross and Sport grades.
For now, we’re getting acquainted with the Collectors’ Edition launch version. That one combines an exclusive “Blu Venezia” paint job with a blue soft top, brushed chrome mirror caps and door handles, a blue and ivory waistline beauty line, as well as bespoke 18-inch alloys with blue details. The interior is also inspired by the world of sailing, featuring white soft-touch seats or a mahogany dashboard, among others.