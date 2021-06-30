2022 Tige Boats Z1 Seats 14, Is Ready for the Summer's Wakesurfing Adventures

Tige Boats is among the most popular brands for wakeboarding adventures, and with their patented hull technology and special features, they’re being labeled as a feast for any surfing enthusiast. And this summer, the Tige-focused boat trips are getting a little better as the company has brought back a legendary nameplate, the Z1.
The 2022 Tige Boats Z1 looks to bring a host of modern features to its legendary lineage, featuring a traditional bow, the company’s well-known diamond stitching, along with a deeper freeboard. Basically, the boat manufacturer promises all of the larger Z3’s goodies packed in a more compact footprint of 21.5 feet (6.6 meters). Meanwhile, the “sleek and nimble package (won’t be) sacrificing on the space you need for a memorable day on the water.”
As far as the latter is concerned, it’s all about having fun; as Tige says, the Z1 is quite versatile at delivering “ocean-worthy waves, rampy wakes, or flat slalom wakes,” all done at a simple push of a button. One can dial in the sport of choice, whether it’s wakesurfing, wakeboarding, or skiing quite easily, thanks to the brand’s signature ConvexV hull shape, the incorporated ballast of 3,150 lbs (1,429 kg), as well as the proprietary Taps 3T technology.
The latter is an acronym for the Tige Adjustable Performance System, which has been continuously developed since 1995 and is now a fully-fledged onboard driving and riding assistant. It can control several systems, and most importantly, operates the cruise control, ballast, and wake settings automatically.
But it’s not the only interesting feature, as the Tige Boats models—including the 2022 Z1—have an uncanny relationship with the automotive world. That’s because they’re powered by Indmar Marine Engines Raptor series of Ford F-Series Super Duty-derived powerplants.
The “world’s largest privately held manufacturer of gasoline powered inboard marine engines” has specifically redesigned the engines as purpose-built powerplants for watersports... so no wonder some of them even feature Roush’s supercharger technology, right?
