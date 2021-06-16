Indmar's Fast Boating Trips Are Getting a Supercharged Helping Hand From Roush

Summer is already here, and road trips of all kinds are probably on everyone’s minds after a very hard 2020. Hopefully, things will only get better from now on, because as far as getting trips more powerful it seems there’s already an interesting solution. A supercharged one, courtesy of Indmar Marine Engines and Livonia, Michigan-based Roush Performance.
Anyone with an interest in the marine automobile engine field has probably heard about Indmar Marine Engines. The company should especially strike close to heart with Blue Oval fans thanks to its Raptor series of 6.2-liter engines. All of them, starting with the Raptor 400 and ending with the flagship Raptor 575, use a well-proven workhorse.
It’s the V8 engine block found under the hood of the F-Series Super Duty trucks, but in the top configuration, it comes with an interesting twist that is bound to make sure this summer’s boating trips are going to be a little faster than the average. Or a lot more, thanks to the partnership between Indmar and Roush, with the latter delivering their R2300 supercharger kit to provide no less than 510 horsepower and 580 lb-ft (786 Nm) of twist.
Unfortunately, unlike with a regular car, we can’t get any of the juicy sprint time or top speed details for the Indmar Ranger 575. On the other hand, the partners did use a fitting combination between the 2021 Roush F-150 and a cool Tige boat for their latest ensemble marketing effort.
And we do know a thing or two about the Blue Oval truck’s Roush upgrade program. Such as the price, which kicks off at $16,745 above the base vehicle. Or the fact that it’s going to be easy to visually identify the Roush F-150 thanks to its widebody fender flares, branded grille with integrated lights, Roush bumper, or the comprehensive graphics package.
That’s not all, as the truck also comes with a front-lifted 2.0 performance series suspension system, a performance cat-back exhaust setup, upgraded brakes, and a few neat details in the cabin as well. Last, but not least, we also shouldn’t forget about the 20-inch satin gray Roush wheels or the 33-inch General Grabber A/TX tires that complete the all-terrain looks.
