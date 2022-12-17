This Extremely Rare 1959 Chrysler 300E Convertible Is a Lion-Hearted Gem

Estimated between $200,000 - $240,000 by Mecum Auctions, the event organizer, this 1959 Chrysler 300E Convertible model is just 1-of-140 of its kind. This roaring "Golden Lion" has amassed an impressive number of award-winning accolades over the years. Now let's see what makes it so valuable.
During the 1950s, the Chrysler Corporation had some exceptional models rolling out of its factories and assembly plants. Sure, other companies like Dodge or Plymouth were famous for their excellent muscle cars from the following decades, but no one would correct you in saying that Chrysler was way ahead of the curve of the horsepower and torque car segment.
I'm talking about the C-300 that launched way back in 1955 with an impressive V8 engine capable of delivering 300 horsepower (304 ps), hence its name. At the time, Chrysler called the C-300 "America's most powerful car," and it wasn't all talk. It was a fortunate case where advertising did a product justice without exaggerating.
From then on, this uncrowned muscle car started an entire line of "letter series," with the 300B in '56, 300C in '57... all the way to the 300L in 1965. However, our time travel stops way before the last one, which brings us to our 1959 Chrysler 300E of the day.
This convertible black beauty boasts a 413ci (6.8-liter) V8 engine that can produce 380 horsepower (385 ps), according to the auction website. It also has a three-speed push-button automatic transmission.
The wedge-head engine was called the Golden Lion, and Chrysler referred to this model as being "lion-hearted." The company even put the feline on the brochures and everything. One last fun fact about the E model is that it was the last one to have a body-on-frame design, with the F model from 1960 featuring a unibody architecture.
Among the almost endless list of features this fine piece of history comes equipped with, we first count the twin side-view mirrors and grille, as part of the highbrow brightwork. The grille has red-painted horizontal bars that are meant to go together with the air inlets positioned underneath the headlights.
Furthermore, you will find it comes bearing a rich assortment of "treats," like the factory air conditioning, autopilot, remote left-side mirror, power windows, a stylish power antenna, power six-way swivel seats, but most important of all, the Mirror-Matic rearview mirror technology.
The interior looks as pristine as the exterior. The seats are covered in perforated leather, the floors have thick carpeting, and the padded dashboard has its gauges looking as beautiful as ever. On top of everything, it even comes with its own custom car cover, pun intended.
Now, while the price is steep, there surely is an aficionado out there with their checkbook ready and waiting. The event is being held at the Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee, Florida, between January 4-15.
I'm talking about the C-300 that launched way back in 1955 with an impressive V8 engine capable of delivering 300 horsepower (304 ps), hence its name. At the time, Chrysler called the C-300 "America's most powerful car," and it wasn't all talk. It was a fortunate case where advertising did a product justice without exaggerating.
From then on, this uncrowned muscle car started an entire line of "letter series," with the 300B in '56, 300C in '57... all the way to the 300L in 1965. However, our time travel stops way before the last one, which brings us to our 1959 Chrysler 300E of the day.
This convertible black beauty boasts a 413ci (6.8-liter) V8 engine that can produce 380 horsepower (385 ps), according to the auction website. It also has a three-speed push-button automatic transmission.
The wedge-head engine was called the Golden Lion, and Chrysler referred to this model as being "lion-hearted." The company even put the feline on the brochures and everything. One last fun fact about the E model is that it was the last one to have a body-on-frame design, with the F model from 1960 featuring a unibody architecture.
Among the almost endless list of features this fine piece of history comes equipped with, we first count the twin side-view mirrors and grille, as part of the highbrow brightwork. The grille has red-painted horizontal bars that are meant to go together with the air inlets positioned underneath the headlights.
Furthermore, you will find it comes bearing a rich assortment of "treats," like the factory air conditioning, autopilot, remote left-side mirror, power windows, a stylish power antenna, power six-way swivel seats, but most important of all, the Mirror-Matic rearview mirror technology.
The interior looks as pristine as the exterior. The seats are covered in perforated leather, the floors have thick carpeting, and the padded dashboard has its gauges looking as beautiful as ever. On top of everything, it even comes with its own custom car cover, pun intended.
Now, while the price is steep, there surely is an aficionado out there with their checkbook ready and waiting. The event is being held at the Osceola Heritage Park, Kissimmee, Florida, between January 4-15.