This Diesel-Powered Volkswagen Vanagon Comes With the Legendary Westfalia Interior

The third-generation Volkswagen Type 2, sold under the Vanagon name in the U.S., was a very popular camper in its heydays and it still is today. When modified by Westfalia, the Vanagon proved a very comfortable camper van, which explains why it’s still in high demand to this day. A very well maintained example is for sale on Bring a Trailer with a replacement turbodiesel engine.
Combining key features that are especially appreciated by the camper community, the Vanagon is appreciated by today’s collectors and camper aficionados in the U.S. The best cabin layout and amenities were fitted by Westfalia, a legendary builder that still modifies Volkswagen vans from the factory even today. The Vanagon also has legendary reliability, so buying one today is a good investment, even if prices hover towards the $50k level.
This 1982 Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia we’ve found on Bring a Trailer comes with all the goodies that make van life bearable and even enjoyable during an adventure trip. The front seats are swiveling as you’d expect from a Westfalia camper, and are accompanied by a rear bench that doubles as a fold-out bed. A second bed sits in the tented roof section, so this camper can sleep the entire family without a problem.
Inside the cabin, there’s the usual Westfalia layout, including a well-equipped kitchenette. This features dual-propane burners, a sink, and a refrigerator. All look as good as new and you can consider this camper as a time capsule. Water, power & gas hookups are provided for convenience. The windows and pop-top seals have been recently replaced, so you don’t need to worry about them.
The original 1.6-liter engine has been replaced with a 1.9-liter turbodiesel inline-four. Modifications include a Giles injection pump, stainless-steel coolant lines and an aluminum expansion tank by Rocky Mountain Westy, and GeeBee silicone coolant hoses. The power is sent to the rear wheels via a four-speed manual transaxle equipped with a Peloquins torque-balancing differential and replacement ring-and-pinion gears with a 4.57:1 final drive ratio.
The Vanagon has been listed on Bring a Trailer and has an offer for $10,330 at the time of writing, with four days left to bid. The camper is said to have been listed on other websites for $60,000, this being at about the same price as other Vanagons sold recently.
