People Fight for the Ownership of This 1985 Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia Syncro Conversion

Volkswagen T3 is one of the most sought-after classic cars, combining that vintage flair with modern performance and features. No wonder the prices go to insanely high levels, matching and sometimes even surpassing present-day minivans. In an online auction on Bring a Trailer, a 1985 Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia Syncro conversion van started a bidding war that escalated to $25,000 within hours and there are still five days to go.
The Vanagon was the name that Americans got for the Volkswagen Transporter T3. The Germans wanted to push the image of a practical, and yet fun to drive van, hence the name that combines the terms of van and wagon into one word. Brilliant as it was, the Vanagon quickly started making friends and even today is a very appreciated van. Many opted for the camper version built by Westfalia, a popular option in the ’80s.
This 1985 Volkswagen Vanagon is, of course, a Westfalia pop-top camper, but it recently got a lot of attention that put it up to date. After it was acquired by the current owner in 2017, they started extensive work that included replacing the original engine with a modern 2.0-liter TDI turbodiesel. This was completely rebuilt and is complemented by a rebuilt five-speed manual transaxle and a Syncro all-wheel-drive system.
Off-road adventures are made possible not only thanks to the above combo but also by the custom suspension and the 27×8.5″ General Grabber AT2 tires. The low-ratio gear in the transmission and the locking rear differential are almost impossible to find on other builds. This Vanagon is a real off-road monster, as it also features custom skid plates front and rear, the latter with driveshaft protection. Whoever commissioned all this work must have been certainly insane, as the total cost of the build was $75,000.
Inside, the Vanagon comes with all the goodies Westfalia deemed necessary and is indeed quite practical. The usual bench seat that folds out into a bed is present, as well as a sink, a swing-out dining table, dual propane burners, and cabinet storage. An ESPAR auxiliary heater was also installed by Pioneer Wagenwerks during the restoration work. A second bed falls into place under the Westfalia-badged pop-top tent.
Considering the extensive work and the money put into it, we figure this Vanagon would be hard to sell. The seller certainly has a high reserve on it, unless he is willing to sell it at a considerable loss. Either way, this is a solid off-roader with camper capabilities, rather than the other way around.
This 1985 Volkswagen Vanagon is, of course, a Westfalia pop-top camper, but it recently got a lot of attention that put it up to date. After it was acquired by the current owner in 2017, they started extensive work that included replacing the original engine with a modern 2.0-liter TDI turbodiesel. This was completely rebuilt and is complemented by a rebuilt five-speed manual transaxle and a Syncro all-wheel-drive system.
Off-road adventures are made possible not only thanks to the above combo but also by the custom suspension and the 27×8.5″ General Grabber AT2 tires. The low-ratio gear in the transmission and the locking rear differential are almost impossible to find on other builds. This Vanagon is a real off-road monster, as it also features custom skid plates front and rear, the latter with driveshaft protection. Whoever commissioned all this work must have been certainly insane, as the total cost of the build was $75,000.
Inside, the Vanagon comes with all the goodies Westfalia deemed necessary and is indeed quite practical. The usual bench seat that folds out into a bed is present, as well as a sink, a swing-out dining table, dual propane burners, and cabinet storage. An ESPAR auxiliary heater was also installed by Pioneer Wagenwerks during the restoration work. A second bed falls into place under the Westfalia-badged pop-top tent.
Considering the extensive work and the money put into it, we figure this Vanagon would be hard to sell. The seller certainly has a high reserve on it, unless he is willing to sell it at a considerable loss. Either way, this is a solid off-roader with camper capabilities, rather than the other way around.