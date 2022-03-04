People Fight for the Ownership of This 1985 Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia Syncro Conversion

Volkswagen T3 is one of the most sought-after classic cars, combining that vintage flair with modern performance and features. No wonder the prices go to insanely high levels, matching and sometimes even surpassing present-day minivans. In an online auction on Bring a Trailer, a 1985 Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia Syncro conversion van started a bidding war that escalated to $25,000 within hours and there are still five days to go.

23 photos