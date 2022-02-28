1988 Volkswagen Vanagon Camper Sells With No Reserve, There Are No Surprises

A Volkswagen Vanagon with the Westfalia treatment is one of the most competent camper vans of the ’80s. We found a GL trim for sale on Bring a Trailer that is still in good condition, while the price has not yet spiked to stratospheric levels. Since this is a no reserve auction, you can grab it for a reasonable price.
The Volkswagen T3 was the third generation of the Transporter, sold under the Vanagon name in North America. The name suggests a marriage between a van and a station wagon. Volkswagen was keen to point out that the Vanagon drove like a wagon, although it offered the inner space of a van. And indeed, the rear-mounted engine allowed for a nearly 50/50 front/rear weight distribution, which made the Vanagon safer to drive.
The Vanagon was not without issues, though, among them being the problems with the new water-cooled boxers. Both the 1.9-liter and the 2.1-liter engines suffered from repeated problems with the cylinder head surface erosion and coolant leaks. That’s why it’s important to note that the example for sale on Bring a Trailer comes with new AMC cylinder heads installed on the 2.1-liter engine during prior ownership. Hopefully, the owner switched to a non-phosphate coolant too, as this was the main cause of corrosion in these engines.
As you can see in the photo gallery, this 1988 Vanagon camper is in a good shape and comes with GoWesty bumpers and a three-screen GoWesty tent, the latter having been installed in 2018. Not everything is perfect, as there are some normal patches of rust, along with some flaws in the finish. The previous owner installed a suspension lift kit and Bilstein shocks, while also replacing the upper control arm bushings.
Since it's the more luxurious GL trim, this Vanagon comes with softer and nicer upholstery in the front. The odometer shows 224k miles (360,500 km). The space inside the cabin is used wisely, with a fold-flat bench seat, cabinets, and other camper goodies, including a fold-out table and a counter. The kitchenette also comes with a refrigerator, a two-burner stove, and a sink.
The Vanagon can accommodate four people in the two beds – one being upstairs under the pop-up top. Practical as it is, this camper needs a little work done to remove the rust and probably reinforce the chassis. But this is nothing to stop your adventure desires, and will probably not be too expensive either. At the time of writing, the highest bid was at $10,000, but things will probably warm up a little in the next seven days left.
