This Device Brings Full Android to Your Wired CarPlay and Android Auto Car

Android Auto and CarPlay allow users to interact with their apps on the large display in their cars, but their limitations aren’t everybody’s cup of tea.
Not only do they not allow to run specific apps, such as YouTube, but the wired version also forces users to stick with cords in their cars.
Android Auto wireless adapters have become pretty popular, particularly because of this, as they convert a wired connection to a no-cord experience.
A new device called Carluex Pro promises to do much more.
This new gadget is a full Android mini-PC, and by connecting to your Android Auto and CarPlay port, it allows the conversion to a wireless experience. In other words, it uses a typical wired Android Auto or CarPlay connection to bring full Android to your car.
A USB port for wired connections is mandatory. Once Carluex Pro is plugged into the USB port, it runs full Android wireless, so the phone no longer has to be connected to the car. Instead, you must pair the phone and the Android mini-PC.
With 4GB and 64GB of storage, Carluex Pro promises a smooth experience and the obvious benefits of full Android in a car. Clearly, Android instead of Android Auto is a major upgrade, as you get access to the entire app collection on Google’s operating system. If the lack of YouTube and Netflix on Android Auto is your main complaint, Carluex Pro addresses it by unlocking the full app store.
Furthermore, it also includes options to block video apps while in motion, so drivers wouldn’t be tempted to look at the screen. The apps can be allowed only when parked.
Android PCs for cars have been around for a while, but this new model promises flawless compatibility with no less than 98 percent of the cars on the road. As long as wired CarPlay and Android Auto support exist in the vehicle, everything should work properly regardless of the screen size.
Based on the video demonstration, the experience overall looks fine, though interacting with apps on the screen sometimes appears to be laggy. Occasionally, two or three more taps are required for the same thing, possibly as the responsiveness isn’t necessarily the best. 4G support is also available should drivers need to make calls and send and receive messages behind the wheel.
Needless to say, given this is a mini-computer, it can’t sell for cheap. As such, if you want to buy the Carluex Pro, you must spend no more, no less than $359. This is a lot more than the price of a regular Android Auto wireless adapter, as such a device typically sells for $90 or even less (typically during heavy discount promos).
Android Auto wireless adapters have become pretty popular, particularly because of this, as they convert a wired connection to a no-cord experience.
A new device called Carluex Pro promises to do much more.
This new gadget is a full Android mini-PC, and by connecting to your Android Auto and CarPlay port, it allows the conversion to a wireless experience. In other words, it uses a typical wired Android Auto or CarPlay connection to bring full Android to your car.
A USB port for wired connections is mandatory. Once Carluex Pro is plugged into the USB port, it runs full Android wireless, so the phone no longer has to be connected to the car. Instead, you must pair the phone and the Android mini-PC.
With 4GB and 64GB of storage, Carluex Pro promises a smooth experience and the obvious benefits of full Android in a car. Clearly, Android instead of Android Auto is a major upgrade, as you get access to the entire app collection on Google’s operating system. If the lack of YouTube and Netflix on Android Auto is your main complaint, Carluex Pro addresses it by unlocking the full app store.
Furthermore, it also includes options to block video apps while in motion, so drivers wouldn’t be tempted to look at the screen. The apps can be allowed only when parked.
Android PCs for cars have been around for a while, but this new model promises flawless compatibility with no less than 98 percent of the cars on the road. As long as wired CarPlay and Android Auto support exist in the vehicle, everything should work properly regardless of the screen size.
Based on the video demonstration, the experience overall looks fine, though interacting with apps on the screen sometimes appears to be laggy. Occasionally, two or three more taps are required for the same thing, possibly as the responsiveness isn’t necessarily the best. 4G support is also available should drivers need to make calls and send and receive messages behind the wheel.
Needless to say, given this is a mini-computer, it can’t sell for cheap. As such, if you want to buy the Carluex Pro, you must spend no more, no less than $359. This is a lot more than the price of a regular Android Auto wireless adapter, as such a device typically sells for $90 or even less (typically during heavy discount promos).