Motorola's Wireless Android Auto Adapter Now Down to $89.99, Stock Issues Resolved

AAWireless is the Android Auto wireless adapter that pioneered this product category, but with Google’s backing, Motorola’s MA1 received a lot of love.
Announced with much fanfare last year at I/O, Motorola’s wireless Android Auto adapter has just received a rare discount. The parent company rarely cuts the price of this device, especially as it’s been in hot demand ever since its launch.
Getting your hands on the oddly-named MA1 was quite a challenge for Android Auto users. In the first months after its debut, the adapter showed up in stock and then sold out regularly, typically within a few minutes. Most recently, Motorola seemingly resolved the MA1 inventory issues, so finding the device in stock is no longer a problem.
Motorola has decided to cut the MA1’s price by 10 percent on Amazon, so if you want to buy the device today, it can be yours for $89.99. The regular price of the adapter is $99.99, and while the price cut isn’t necessarily significant, it’s one of the rare occasions when you can buy the device cheaper.
The parent company hasn’t provided any information as to how long the discount is supposed to last. But given the MA1 has typically experienced strong demand, you’d better order the device while you still can.
Just like AAWireless, MA1 allows users to convert a wired version of Android Auto into wireless. As such, you would no longer have to rely on cables to run Android Auto, regardless of the car model. All you need to do is to connect the adapter to the vehicle using the integrated USB cable.
Next, just pair the phone with the adapter and Android Auto wireless should then be enabled in your car.
In my time spent with Motorola’s adapter, I found the experience rather inconsistent. The device typically launches Android Auto in approximately 10 to 15 seconds, yet it sometimes becomes much slower for no clear reason. The worst it got in my car was nearly 1 minute after turning on the engine. This is something that’s been happening to others, so if you don’t mind the long loading time, you should be just fine with it.
The wireless version of Android Auto comes with several benefits, but the main one is clearly the connection that no longer requires any cables. Android Auto cables are known as the main culprits of connection problems, so by switching to wireless, you can reduce the likelihood of random disconnects or failed launches.
The Android Auto connection powered by Motorola MA1 is generally stable, with no such disconnects happening whatsoever. The device also sports a fairly sleek design, so you can connect to your car once and then forget it’s there when you launch Android Auto the next time.
