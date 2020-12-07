Google Looking into Android Auto Disconnect Bug as Users Are All Out of Ideas

Code Name "Hagatha" Is the New Stumpjumper Evo Beastly Demon from S-works

Of course, an ETA as to when a fix could land can’t be offered since the investigation has started only recently, but if you too came across this problem, just head over to the link above to share your bug reports and help Google with the whole thing. And someone on Google’s forums complains they’re now all out of ideas, as pretty much every single fix they’ve tried made zero difference when it comes to this particular problem.Android Auto just keeps disconnecting at random times, either when driving or when standing still, despite originally starting and running properly. The whole thing occurs at various times, and it can take anywhere between a few seconds to a few minutes before Android Auto closes.Users explain they’ve tried everything from restarting phones, adjusting battery optimization settings, and resetting the device completely to using plenty of other cables , managing permissions, and even cleaning the USB ports, but nothing restored Android Auto to the default working condition.This isn’t a new problem, however, and many others have been complaining of the same thing throughout the year. And while Google has tried to refine the experience with Android Auto with the updates it released in 2020, this glitch has never been addressed fully.The good news is the company is now looking into the whole thing officially, though a member of the Android Auto team says additional feedback on what happens is required to resolve it.“Thanks for your feedback. This issue ‘S20 disconnection on Android Auto’ is currently being investigated but we are unable to reproduce the issue. It would be great if you could send us a bug report from your phone to diagnose the root cause of the issue. We'll send an email with the instructions on how to capture a bug report. Please reply directly to the email with your information,” they say.Of course, an ETA as to when a fix could land can’t be offered since the investigation has started only recently, but if you too came across this problem, just head over to the link above to share your bug reports and help Google with the whole thing.