This Designer Rendered a 2020 Toyota Supra Kit and It's Being Built for Tokyo

One of those Toyotas had been imagined by Javier Oquendo, a digital artist who has now struck again - the pixel dreamer has come up with a set of renderings portraying another custom Supra, set to become a reality early next year.
To be more precise, the aero-massaged 2020 Toyota Supra you can see in the Instagram post below will be showcased as a build at the 2020 Tokyo Auto Salon. For the record, the venue we're talking about is set to take place between January 10 and 12.
While many of the SEMA-bound Mk V Supras came in widebody form, the one sitting before us features a more subtle approach. As such, the lower area of the toy has been gifted with an aero armor, while the rounded ducktail adoring the posterior of the machine is quite special.
We can also notice a ride height reduction, together with custom wheels that feature a multi-spoke design and it's no secret that the said elements have a clear influence on the appearance of the machine.
In case you're wondering, this aero work will be offered by Arios Design, a label run by Japanese racer Hirokazu Suzuki.
A dream about to become true. This is the kit I've been designing for ARIOS for the last couple of months and it will be presented to the world on the Tokio Auto Salon 2020. I can't believe I just made a bodykit for SEMA 2019 and now another one is going to the Tokyo Auto Salon 2020. This is what I've always wanted to do since I was a kid and to see it happening makes me feel really good. I just wish my mom was still around to see me succeed. Arigato gozaimasu @arios_suzuki for giving me this incredible opportunity.