This Designer Rendered a 2020 Toyota Supra Kit and It's Being Built for Tokyo

View this post on Instagram

A dream about to become true. This is the kit I've been designing for ARIOS for the last couple of months and it will be presented to the world on the Tokio Auto Salon 2020. I can't believe I just made a bodykit for SEMA 2019 and now another one is going to the Tokyo Auto Salon 2020. This is what I've always wanted to do since I was a kid and to see it happening makes me feel really good. I just wish my mom was still around to see me succeed. Arigato gozaimasu @arios_suzuki for giving me this incredible opportunity. #automotivegram #automotiveculture #racecarshit #racecardesign #bodykits #sportscar #render3d #renderoftheday #toyotasupra #jdmlegend #jdmlove #automotivedesign #automotivedaily #3drender #tokyo #customcar #toyotaracing #japanracing #drifting #kanjoracing #bodykits #stancenation #toyota #driftcar #sportscar #supercar #losangelescars #kanjo #tokyoautosalon #tokyocarshow

A post shared by Jota Automotive (@jota_automotive) on Dec 17, 2019 at 10:15am PST