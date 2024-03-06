This Customizable 20-foot Home May Be Tiny, but Is Full of Personality

Bohemian charm will never go out of style, especially when it comes to smaller spaces where every tiny detail makes a big difference. Tiny living and bohemian styling go hand in hand, and the lovely Tulsi tiny house is yet another great example of that. Compact and functional, this ultra-cozy tiny turns its 160 square feet of floor space into a cozy and inviting wonderland.
Simplify Further started, like so many tiny house building businesses, with its founders' own tiny living experience. The young couple lived in a tiny home for six months before switching to a traditional house as their family grew. Over the years, their passion became a successful family-run business, helping more and more people to live the downsizing dream. These beautiful homes may seem like so many others from the outside, but they exude a special charm that makes them instantly likable.
The Simplify Further homes are some of the most stylish interpretations of the tiny living trend, and each has its own personality with an Indian-inspired twist. Tulsi (named after the popular healing plant known as Holy Basil) is the brand's only model with a ground-level bedroom added to the classic loft layout. Although it wasn't primarily designed as a family home, it's much more comfortable and cozy than your typical backyard guest house.
In terms of size, Tulsi keeps things simple. It's no more than 20-foot-long (6 meters) and eight-foot-wide (2.4 meters). At first glance, this might seem barely enough for basic amenities, yet the clever design with a focus on versatility made the most of this limited space. Tulsi is surprisingly welcoming and roomy. Its cozy lounge with a vintage-bohemian sofa can seat up to five people, and it actually "hides" two sleeping areas.
On one hand, it offers the benefits of a loft bedroom with a big window and enough room for a single bed. On the other hand, those who don't like climbing up the ladder every night have the more comfortable option of the downstairs bedroom. This one is more spacious – it comes with a queen-sized bed, but also luminous and airy thanks to the big window. Plus, it's completely separate and, therefore, much more private.
The bathroom sits under the loft bedroom. It's a small, intimate bathroom with a mini sink, a 36" x 34" shower stall, and a conventional toilet. Future owners who want to customize the Tulsi model can even opt for an eco-friendly or composting toilet. The kitchen design is also customizable depending on whether the owners prefer adding storage or bar stools.
A minimalistic-style sofa is cleverly placed right under a large window – it's the perfect spot for both relaxation and socializing. When it comes to versatility, Tulsi has more than one trick up its sleeve. Those who only need the downstairs bedroom can easily turn the loft room into a cool, elevated lounge with a view. Small changes such as these allow the owners to play around with all the possibilities and see what's best suited for them.
A calm, neutral-tone color scheme helps bring out the special beauty in each décor item. Some items have both a functional and a decorative role in order to maximize space and add more personality. Despite its size limitations, Tulsi feels like home from one end to the other. The harmonious mix of textures and fabrics, including black metal furnishings and oversized decorations, is also part of its unique charm.
One of the many advantages of such a compact house on wheels is the affordable price. As a 20-footer, Tulsi is available for as little as $35,000, even though its clever layout and beautiful style are worth more. It's rare to see a tiny in this size category with two bedrooms, one of which is downstairs. Plus, Tulsi doesn't sacrifice any of the standard living spaces, not even the dining setup. Most importantly, it truly feels like a welcoming, warm haven – a miniature one.
One is located in the loft, and the other downstairs is behind a rustic wooden door. If both are used as bedrooms, Tulsi can comfortably accommodate three people, which means it's suitable for a couple, for visiting relatives, or even as a chic vacation rental. Unlike tiny homes with the classic dual-loft layout, Tulsi is particularly versatile.
Instead of a traditional-style space with lots of bulky cupboards, Tulsi's tiny kitchen is full of rustic charm. It matches the home's overall informal, friendly, and relaxed vibe, which defines bohemian style. A two-burner electric stove and a stainless steel mini-fridge are perfectly incorporated into the minimal kitchen furniture, with tiny countertops and rustic-style drawers. By simply adding a couple of bar stools, this simple setup doubles as a convenient breakfast bar without sacrificing the lounge space.
Behind the bohemian allure, Tulsi is equipped for comfortable daily living, starting with a reliable trailer based on a hand-built chassis, high-quality insulation throughout, and basic appliances, including an electric water heater and an A/C unit.
