This Custom Ducati Race Bike Pairs Titanium Framework With Supersport 1000 DS Power

The folks over at Analog Motorcycles in Tennessee are no strangers to building incredible one-offs, and we’ve witnessed what they can pull off on several occasions. Whereas most projects completed by Tony Prust and his team start with a stock motorcycle, things were a little different for the specimen pictured below. In fact, the donor was pretty much the antithesis of a factory-spec machine.
It came as a fully-fledged custom put together by Icon Motosports over a decade ago, flaunting a bespoke titanium frame and the L-twin motor of a Ducati Supersport 1000 DS. Several other track-worthy goodies were also present, and this whole shebang was picked up on Craigslist by one Del Thomas. Aside from being a long-term Analog client, Del is a good friend of Tony’s and the two often hit the racetrack together.
He didn’t find the motorcycle in the same condition it had been upon leaving Icon’s shop, though, because the previous owner indulged in a makeover that was never completed. Still, a rolling chassis with such premium componentry was an offer he couldn’t refuse, as the Ducati engine and titanium framework from Arc Engineering were just a couple of its enticing features.
Besides these, it also came with Attack Performance triple clamps and a full suite of Ohlins suspension hardware. Nitrogen-charged upside-down forks made an appearance at the front, while the rear end had a piggyback shock absorber linked to the double-sided swingarm of the aforementioned Supersport. A pair of Kawasaki wheels occupied the unsprung sector, but these didn’t exactly fit Del’s vision.
As a result, Analog got rid of them and started looking for suitable replacements. Tony and his client knew the bike was to become a track weapon right from the get-go, so giving it two sets of wheels seemed like a logical decision. The ones pictured here are forged aluminum parts of aftermarket origin, sporting race-spec Metzeler slicks on their rims. For the spares, the guys picked stock 1000 DS items with tires better suited for riding in the wet.
The same brand supplied the grips, as well as a pair of fresh sprockets. Moving on to the bodywork, Tony sourced an array of MH900e replica garments from iOne Moto, including the front fairing, fuel tank cover, and tail section. As a purpose-built race bike, Del’s crotch rocket had a high probability of experiencing some sort of crash in the future, hence the choice to go with easily replaceable aftermarket replicas instead of a tailor-made attire.
Once the new bodywork was delivered, Tony busied himself with fabricating a custom fuel cell that would fit under the MH900e-style cover. This was easier said than done, but Analog’s frontman was more than up to the task. He fashioned a couple of carbon fiber fenders, too, fitting them in place via handmade mounting points just like the other garments.
He sent the Supersport’s desmodromic engine to Moto Corse Performance of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where it was rebuilt inside out. Displacement has grown to a beefier 1,123cc, and the powerplant now breathes through a Corse Dynamics intake kit topped with K&N air filters. One may also find a Microtec ECU, while the juicy two-into-one exhaust system is a bespoke unit manufactured from scratch by Analog Motorcycles’ specialists.
It ends in a Cone Engineering silencer located right beneath the tail – a somewhat similar setup to what you’d see on the limited-edition MH900e. Furthermore, the bike was treated to not one, but two aftermarket oil coolers from H2O Performance, and power is sent to the rear wheel by means of an STM slipper clutch. To round out the engine-related mods in style, Sir Prust installed a quickshifter for added convenience on the racetrack.
The last thing we need to cover is the paintwork, which employs a grey base applied by Krossover Customs and snazzy graphics executed by Enamel Brand. According to Analog, this Ducati-powered stunner is capable of delivering just under 100 hp at the rear wheel, while weighing a mere 340 pounds (154 kg) with fluids. Add its sharp looks and state-of-the-art running gear to the mix, and the whole ordeal becomes an outright masterpiece!
Beringer is the name of the game as far as the brakes are concerned, with components such as floating discs, radial calipers, and high-grade master cylinders. Spiegler lines tie the upgraded braking system together, but even more Beringer paraphernalia can be found in the cockpit. Namely, we're referring to the anodized brake and clutch levers, which are attached to clip-on handlebars from Vortex.
A few tweaks to the subframe were also carried out, and a custom saddle made its way in between the fuel tank and tail. It was upholstered by Analog's go-to leather expert Dane Utech, who operates as Plzbeseated up in Chicago, Illinois. Everything we’ve talked about so far is rather thrilling, and Tony’s overhaul doesn’t get any less intriguing in the powertrain department.
