This Couple Turned an Old Truck Into Their Little Off-Grid Slice of Heaven

You know what they say “one man’s junk is another man’s treasure.” That seems to be the case for this couple who took an old truck and transformed it into an off-grid paradise on wheels. They’ve also designed several unique spaces around it, making everything look like it came out of a fairytale.
Greer and Brent have been living for seven years in their little truck house, and they couldn’t be happier. Initially, Greer lived in a bus turned tiny home. She and Brent planned to travel in it, but unfortunately, it burned down before they could actually hit the road. So they started looking at other vehicles.
They found an old truck that was left to rot, which they bought for only $2,000. At the time, they didn’t have much money, but they managed to renovate it and turn it into an off -grid tiny home on wheels. Over the years, they designed the truck house to match their style. And since they have unique tastes, the interior is a mish-mash of their preferences. They have about 118 sq ft (11 sq meters) of living space, but it’s enough for just the two of them.
Above the entryway, they have a loft, which they use as a storage room for their clothes and other items. Underneath is a cozy-looking couch positioned next to a potbelly stove. The stove not only keeps the house truck warm during cold nights but it is also used for cooking since it helps the couple save gas.
A few steps ahead is a dining area, which is placed right in front of a window that lets natural light come inside. There are two seats with built-in storage, a small table, and several wooden shelves. In fact, the whole house is filled with wood accents, which give it a log cabin vibe.
Next to the dining area, you’ll see a compact kitchen that has everything they need. It includes a round sink, a spice rack, a three-burner cooktop with an oven, and numerous cabinets and drawers. There’s even a small opening that they access to get to the cockpit, which they transformed into a relaxing space where they could watch a movie or drink a cup of coffee.
Above it is the other loft, which serves as the master bedroom. They also have a shower included in their little home. The toilet is outside, and it’s an eco composting one. They wanted to become self-sufficient, so they added solar panels to their dwelling. Now, they’re completely off-the-grid and they're fully enjoying their own little slice of heaven.
Over the years, the two started growing their own food and even managed to build a small shop. Other locals also come and sell their craft through their store, so it works out great for everyone. Recently, Greer and Brent offered a full tour of their off-grid tiny house truck to the folks from Living Big In A Tiny House. If you want to find out more about them and their cozy home, check out the clip down below.
