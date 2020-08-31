This Camper Fits Most One-Ton Trucks

This is it. One of the best rated campers from Host. She’s known as the Mammoth and offers enough room and luxury to keep you happy for a good two weeks anywhere, really. The beauty behind this camper is that is cam be fit on most one-ton trucks and is roomy enough to sleep a family of four comfortably.
You’ve probably heard of Host before. They offer one of the most accessible and comfortable slide-out campers around. The previous models such as the Cascade and Yukon showed us what Host can do, and the Mammoth is no exception.
Her outside shell is built using the same techniques as the other campers. An aluminum structure offers a light yet strong frame on which to lay the fiberglass panels. As insulation we find vacuum bonded foam walls, floor, and ceiling.
This camper offers three slide-outs which allow for several options and styling combinations. Being a custom camper, the team allows you to influence the interior design. But if you feel you don’t want to bug yourself with any of this, you can pick from one or two design packages.
Surfaces are once again with the classic Grani-Coat solid surface counter-tops host is known to use, but also incorporates a slide-out cutting top. To take care of any of your goods, this space is furnished with a full-size fridge and freezer and enough cabinets to stock up on all the snacks, veggies, and cookware you may need on your trip.
What sets the Mammoth apart from the other campers is its incredibly spacious dining room and entertainment center. A large table sits in front of a leather booth suitable for 3-4 guests, and off to the side seating for another two. Ther beauty here is that the dining table is height adjustable and some seating transforms into extra sleeping quarters.
In front of this space and acting as a sort of wall for the bedroom, is the entertainment center. Here we find space for a TV and an audio system with CD, AM/FM capabilities, and Bluetooth as well. Underneath we find storage space suitable for video game consoles and other hardware.
The overhead cab compartment houses the bedroom of the Mammoth. A standard queen option with the ability to upgrade to a king is available. We can also find cabinets and closets for personal belongings.
Aside from just these main features, Host offers a plethora of options that I can't even fit in one, two, or even three articles. But to give a taste, an option for side awnings and outdoor BBQ is available. GPS with satellite dish and 24-inch flatscreen TV can also be had. And that’s only three of 40 or so options, excluding the Smokey River and Pecan packages.
It’s for this reason that Host has been running strong for over 20 years. Check them out, maybe you’re their next client.
