It’s Big, It’s Yellow, and Handles Through Any Kind of Terrain

This yellow machine looks small in the photos, but I assure you, it’s all part of the plan. There’s a video at the bottom you need to check out to see this off-road banana in comparison to a human. The base vehicle for this Lennson 3C creation is a Mercedes-Benz G 320 CDI MJ from 2007 with an engine output of 165 kW/224 PS.
Now I understand the importance of an engine in a vehicle, but frankly, in off-road situations, other components usually go out first. Be it something from the suspension or steering gives out, or simply something gets lodged up into your undercarriage. Shouldn’t be a problem for the Lennson, though. It's built with LeTech portal axels and comes with a ground clearance of over 17 in (450 mm).
Reinforced coil springs ensure that the ride remains a stable one with as little disturbance as possible. After all, it is basically a portable home, and someone could be reading or trying to paint while you’re romping through the woods. To further improve the ride, Ohlins adjustable shock absorbers are thrown into the mix.
A 7G-Tronic automatic transmission takes care of gears so that you can concentrate on maneuvering this beast safely. But I still feel that for the off-road bits, a manual transmission always offers more control.
The wheelbase for the Lennson has been extended to nearly 135 inches (3,428 mm), giving in a better stability for its vertical structure. Speaking of vertical structures, she comes in with a height of 114.1 in (2,900 mm), width of 78.7 in (2,000 mm), and overall length of 224.4 in (5,700 mm).
Inside the cab we find adjustable driver and passenger heated seats with two-tone leather upholstery. Climate control, an audio navigation system, and axel controls are all found within arm's length.
A seating area with a height adjustable table can be converted into a decent matrimonial bed. The kitchen area is complete with a Corian worktop and sink. A fridge, freezer, and 2 gas burners allow you to get a full meal going for you and your partner. All around you’ll find storage spaces with adjustable shelves, a hanging closet and even a shoe chest. In the restroom you’ll find a Corian shower tray a ceramic toilet and mirrored cabinets.
The furnishings are composed of lightweight multi-layer panels with walnut veneer. Sideboard surfaces are covered in walnut veneer, and nickel-plated brass or stainless-steel fittings offer three adjustable dimensions. And since things will most certainly get messy, an easy to clean vinyl flooring takes care of your messy footwork.
Since you’ll be going quite off-road, a 26.5-gallon (100 l) fresh water supply is at your disposal with a 15.8-gallon (60 l) wastewater tank. A seagull two stage water filter and outside shower complete the water works.
In case you run into any rough patches here and there and need to assist or be assisted, a LeTech electric winch bumper is built right into the front of this off-road school bus.
So, what are you waiting for? Want one? I know I do because it’s a quirky personal off-road RV, and I'm into that.
Now I understand the importance of an engine in a vehicle, but frankly, in off-road situations, other components usually go out first. Be it something from the suspension or steering gives out, or simply something gets lodged up into your undercarriage. Shouldn’t be a problem for the Lennson, though. It's built with LeTech portal axels and comes with a ground clearance of over 17 in (450 mm).
Reinforced coil springs ensure that the ride remains a stable one with as little disturbance as possible. After all, it is basically a portable home, and someone could be reading or trying to paint while you’re romping through the woods. To further improve the ride, Ohlins adjustable shock absorbers are thrown into the mix.
A 7G-Tronic automatic transmission takes care of gears so that you can concentrate on maneuvering this beast safely. But I still feel that for the off-road bits, a manual transmission always offers more control.
The wheelbase for the Lennson has been extended to nearly 135 inches (3,428 mm), giving in a better stability for its vertical structure. Speaking of vertical structures, she comes in with a height of 114.1 in (2,900 mm), width of 78.7 in (2,000 mm), and overall length of 224.4 in (5,700 mm).
Inside the cab we find adjustable driver and passenger heated seats with two-tone leather upholstery. Climate control, an audio navigation system, and axel controls are all found within arm's length.
A seating area with a height adjustable table can be converted into a decent matrimonial bed. The kitchen area is complete with a Corian worktop and sink. A fridge, freezer, and 2 gas burners allow you to get a full meal going for you and your partner. All around you’ll find storage spaces with adjustable shelves, a hanging closet and even a shoe chest. In the restroom you’ll find a Corian shower tray a ceramic toilet and mirrored cabinets.
The furnishings are composed of lightweight multi-layer panels with walnut veneer. Sideboard surfaces are covered in walnut veneer, and nickel-plated brass or stainless-steel fittings offer three adjustable dimensions. And since things will most certainly get messy, an easy to clean vinyl flooring takes care of your messy footwork.
Since you’ll be going quite off-road, a 26.5-gallon (100 l) fresh water supply is at your disposal with a 15.8-gallon (60 l) wastewater tank. A seagull two stage water filter and outside shower complete the water works.
In case you run into any rough patches here and there and need to assist or be assisted, a LeTech electric winch bumper is built right into the front of this off-road school bus.
So, what are you waiting for? Want one? I know I do because it’s a quirky personal off-road RV, and I'm into that.