This Bovet Luxury Timepiece and the New Battista Hyper GT Are a Match Made in Heaven

Working closely with Automobili Pininfarina, Swiss master watchmaker Bovet has created a watch that perfectly complements the pure-electric Battista hyper GT. Meet the new Battista Tourbillon: a powerful, precise, and elegant piece that defines modern luxury. 10 photos



Its exposed carbon fiber bodywork and polished aluminum alloy wheels are complemented by a vibrant interior that blends black and blue to create a truly exquisite machine.



And it’s not just its looks. This beast’s performance outshined some of the most powerful vehicles gathered on California’s Central Coast. Thanks to its four electric motors that deliver a total output of 1,873 hp (1,397 kW ) and 1,696 Nm (lb-ft) of torque, the Battista is capable of hitting 62 mph (100 kph) in less than two seconds.



Only 150 units will be produced by Pininfarina, and the new Tourbillon timepiece might end up finding its way to one of the lucky hypercar owners. During the debut of the Battista, the carmaker also announced a new collaboration with Swiss luxury watchmaker



Although Bovet has previously worked with the Pininfarina Design studio, this is the first time when the watchmaker teams up with Automobili Pininfarina. The new timepiece that has resulted from this partnership combines a modern design with high performance and sustainable luxury.



Pininfarina’s PURA design philosophy was reflected in every detail of the Battista Tourbillon (pure form, pure lines, pure performance). Two big sapphire crystals adorn the 45.6mm case, adding to the purity of the shape.



In a historic first for Bovet, the watch's dials appear asymmetrical. They showcase the Battista’s Triangolo pattern while forming the shape of the number “90”, a reference to the 90th Anniversary of Pininfarina. The watch features a 3D look that allows the wearer to gaze at its skeletonized movement architecture inspired by the hypercar.



Speaking of the movement, this piece's heart beats at 18,000 vibrations per hour for up to 10 days. On the left of the dial, a power reserve dial can be found that shows the Automobili Pininfarina flag icon, while on the right, there’s a date display with the carmaker's logo. A black and blue rubber strap completes the elegant look of the timepiece.



No price was announced for the new



