This BMW Z4 Coupe Render Looks Like Supra's Sexy Sister

It feels like BMW really let us down with the all-new Z4. The enthusiasts made it clear what they really wanted, a focused, elegantly shaped sports car like the 2007 Z4 M Coupe. But what they made is another floppy roadster with too many base engines.
Making the new Z4 was only possible because costs could be shared with Toyota. And despite the Supra being criticized for using German engines or having BMW badges all over the place, it's by far the more desirable car.
The badge has something to do with it, but several types of tests have shown the GR Supra is indeed faster and more agile than the Z4 M40i, which has the same engine. Blame can be placed on BMW's engineering department, but also the design people who didn't push hard enough for a coupe... like this one.
This is called the Rare Motors X BMW. From what we can tell, this is a fictional brand and the 3D rendering was carried out by one Ewan Kingsbury. Back in the 2000s, he made a BTCC concept for Chevy. In 2018, he created a kind of Holden electric hill climb supercar and now he's working for Toyota Australia, where he probably looks at a lot of Supras.
The concept even has a few specs. Supposedly, it's based on an E89 Z4 GTE race car chassis and is powered by S65, a naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter V8 that motivated the M3 until 2013. That's an interesting resume.
But what really got our attention is the styling on this bad boy. Even compared to the Z4 Concept, this is somehow way better, and not just because of the coupe roof. No, the designer did a better job making it aggressive with sharp creases and condensed features.
For example, the grilles are small and three-dimensional, as is the lower grille which doubles as a chin spoiler. This element is similar to the Jaguar XE Project 8, while some say the relationship between the lights and grille is more Alfa Romeo than BMW.
The badge has something to do with it, but several types of tests have shown the GR Supra is indeed faster and more agile than the Z4 M40i, which has the same engine. Blame can be placed on BMW's engineering department, but also the design people who didn't push hard enough for a coupe... like this one.
This is called the Rare Motors X BMW. From what we can tell, this is a fictional brand and the 3D rendering was carried out by one Ewan Kingsbury. Back in the 2000s, he made a BTCC concept for Chevy. In 2018, he created a kind of Holden electric hill climb supercar and now he's working for Toyota Australia, where he probably looks at a lot of Supras.
The concept even has a few specs. Supposedly, it's based on an E89 Z4 GTE race car chassis and is powered by S65, a naturally-aspirated 4.0-liter V8 that motivated the M3 until 2013. That's an interesting resume.
But what really got our attention is the styling on this bad boy. Even compared to the Z4 Concept, this is somehow way better, and not just because of the coupe roof. No, the designer did a better job making it aggressive with sharp creases and condensed features.
For example, the grilles are small and three-dimensional, as is the lower grille which doubles as a chin spoiler. This element is similar to the Jaguar XE Project 8, while some say the relationship between the lights and grille is more Alfa Romeo than BMW.
View this post on Instagram
The design hinges on the concept of variating radii, travelling from big to small, whilst maintaining a single core. The main feature line pulls towards the rear, emphasising the hood length and the rear wheel. . . #cad #design #cardesign #autodesign #car #render #idea #dreams #digitalart #maya #imagine #raremotors #designer #inspo #carstagram #sportscar #v8 #upgrade #bmw #fiction #onroad #roadsport #2020 #analogue #rwd #manual #vred