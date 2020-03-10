This Egg-Shaped, Self-Sufficient Tiny Home Will Take You Completely Off the Grid

YouTube Artist Fixes BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Design, But It's Still Ugly

BMW has never had that much luck with compact car designs. But few of these smaller premium models have been as harshly criticized as the 2 Series Gran Coupe. 3 photos



BMW previously kept things cool by using only RWD platforms. The change to front-wheel-drive is justifiable for the 1 Series because it competes directly with Golfs. But the 2er pretends to be something it's not just so BMW can boost its bottom line.



We've featured a lot of work by YouTube car artist The Sketch Monkey. However, we still remember the first one, which was a render of the



The first thing that bugs Mr. Sketch Monkey are the headlights, which angle upwards. Maybe we've been looking at too many E36s, but he may be right. By simply pushing them back into a horizontal position, the face of the baby four-door coupe is a little better.



Simplifaction is the name of the game after that. The number and complexity of the air intakes at the front are reduced, while the hood and sides get de-cluttered of unnecessary character lines.



At the back, the main problems are the taillights and the "van-like" bumper. Overall, the modified 2 Series does look more like a coupe but is still no beauty. A recent report that came out yesterday says BMW is working on a



