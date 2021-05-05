This Barn-Find 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Was Last Registered Nearly Five Decades Ago

5 2000 Ford F-150 XLT Is a Supercharged Mustang in Disguise, Does Massive Burnouts

For the 1969 model year , Chevrolet produced 243,085 units of the Camaro of which 20,302 were optioned with the Special Performance Package. This car isn't one of those rarefied ponies despite the Z28 trim. 24 photos



Offered by “texaspremium”



Last registered in 1972 although it has been driven at some point since then, this Camaro has obviously been sitting for decades. The paint and tires need plenty of tender loving care to bring them back to snuff, but on the upside, the codes on the body tag match the exterior color and interior upholstery.



Speaking of the interior, “could be worse” would be the best way to describe the wear, tear, and patina. The sale includes a new leather kit, and the good news doesn’t end here. According to the photographs uploaded on eBay, the floor panels are solid throughout. The glass and exterior trim look pretty neat as well, and the dent in the roof will pop out without any headaches.



Recently discovered in a Texas barn, chassis number 124379N638697 is a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro believed to feature the original engine and transmission. The 307 motor features low nickel content, which reduces the motor's longevity and makes it unsuitable for hi-po tuning. It originally developed in the ballpark of 200 horsepower and 300 pound-feet (407 Nm) of torque whereas the 302 engine of the Z28 was intentionally underrated by General Motors at 290 ponies and 290 pound-feet (393 Nm).

