1969 Chevy Camaro 383 Stroker V8 Manual Restomod Is Pro-Touring Eye Candy

For the 1969 model year , the best-handling Camaro you could buy was the small-blocked Z/28. Half a century later, the aftermarket can improve the pony car with proper muscle and sports car-like handling. 43 photos



Why are the rear tires 13-inch wide, you ask? That’s because the engine bay accommodates a 383 (6.3L) stroker V8 that makes 500 horsepower at the crank. The pulleys and alternator are all billet, the aluminum radiator features a gloss-red shroud, and polished chrome was utilized for the finish of the brake booster and master cylinder. The finishing touch comes in the guise of stainless-steel hoses for the power steering, heater, and air conditioning.



The no-nonsense powerplant is connected to a stick shift in true pro-touring fashion, a Tremec six-speed manual transmission with a heavy-duty bellhousing to be more precise. The 383 sings the song of its people through a stainless-steel exhaust system with polished mufflers from MagnaFlow, and it sounds like nobody’s business even at idle thanks to a mild camshaft.



Redone from the headliner to the carpet, the cabin is a mix of modern and old-school appointments. Finished in red, black, and wood, the interior rocks Vintage Air climate control, a brand-new dashboard pad, leather on the shifter knob, Dakota Digital gauges, and a polished tilt steering column.



Just as clean as the underside and engine compartment, the trunk looks better than it did when this



Both show and go, this lean, clean, and mean build is offered at $82,998.



