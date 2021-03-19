1969 Chevy Camaro 383 Stroker V8 Manual Restomod Is Pro-Touring Eye Candy

For the 1969 model year, the best-handling Camaro you could buy was the small-blocked Z/28. Half a century later, the aftermarket can improve the pony car with proper muscle and sports car-like handling.
Take, for instance, the one-off build offered by Volo Cars. Now riding on a custom chassis, the Camaro is gifted with tubular control arms up front, adjustable coil-over gas shocks, frame connectors with a built-in driveshaft loop, and four-link suspension for the 9.0-inch Ford rear end. The red-painted undercarriage is complemented by four-wheel disc brakes, Coys chromed wheels, and high-performance rubber on every corner of the car.
Why are the rear tires 13-inch wide, you ask? That’s because the engine bay accommodates a 383 (6.3L) stroker V8 that makes 500 horsepower at the crank. The pulleys and alternator are all billet, the aluminum radiator features a gloss-red shroud, and polished chrome was utilized for the finish of the brake booster and master cylinder. The finishing touch comes in the guise of stainless-steel hoses for the power steering, heater, and air conditioning.
The no-nonsense powerplant is connected to a stick shift in true pro-touring fashion, a Tremec six-speed manual transmission with a heavy-duty bellhousing to be more precise. The 383 sings the song of its people through a stainless-steel exhaust system with polished mufflers from MagnaFlow, and it sounds like nobody’s business even at idle thanks to a mild camshaft.
Redone from the headliner to the carpet, the cabin is a mix of modern and old-school appointments. Finished in red, black, and wood, the interior rocks Vintage Air climate control, a brand-new dashboard pad, leather on the shifter knob, Dakota Digital gauges, and a polished tilt steering column.
Just as clean as the underside and engine compartment, the trunk looks better than it did when this ‘Maro was brand-spanking new. The spatter finish creates a nice contrast with the glossy-painted lid and jamb, and the hinges are manufactured from billet for extra durability and visual drama.
Both show and go, this lean, clean, and mean build is offered at $82,998.
