2004 Ford Mustang Is a Rare SVT Cobra Collectible, Priced Like a 2021 Model

From time to time, I get a phone call from a friend asking for advice on buying a new car. And the conclusion that I've arrived at is rather simple. If you're looking to buy a Mazda RX-7 FD for instance, aim for the 2002 model. That is, the last year that specific model has been manufactured.
So if you're going to buy a Cobra, then this is the one for you. Because 2004 was the last year Ford Motor Company ever produced a Cobra. Less than 4,000 units were built that year, at least when talking about the Coupe, and just 299 of those were finished in Screaming Yellow. There were 8 different colors available for the model year, and Competition Orange is the only one that's rarer out of the whole selection, by just 18 units.
Considering this car is now 17-years old, it seems to be in excellent condition, and it comes with just over 20,000 miles (32,186 km) on the odometer. Back in the day, whoever bought this had to come up with $36,065, which doesn't seem like much today. Under the hood, there's a supercharged 4.6-liter V8 engine, that was factory rated for 390 horsepower and 390 lb-ft (530 Nm) of torque. There are a couple of tasteful mods that come in the package.
You get Factory 17" Chrome Wheels and a few performance modifications that are just enough to underline the ferociousness of this muscle car, but not too much as to affect its historic value. The owner has opted for a Borla S-Type Cat-Back exhaust, dual DeatschWerks 340lph fuel pumps, an Accufab Throttle Body, and a Dyno tune to make everything click together as it should. The MGW Shifter with a Custom Knob is also a nice touch, providing a bit of excitement to an otherwise almost dull interior.
Seeing that this also comes with a 2.81" upper pulley, I expect performance levels to have gone up to about 450 horsepower. I'm sure you can go even higher up if you're looking for more grunt, but then again this setup should provide some decent reliability and driveability. The original manuals, books, and brochures are included in the sale, alongside a single key, and the asking price is $45,800.
This brings us to the upcoming question. Is it worth paying that much for an older, less capable Mustang, that offers collectible status? Or does it make more sense to just opt for a brand new vehicle, a 2021 Mustang? I've had a look at Ford's online configurator, and if you build a 2021 GT Premium Fastback Mustang, in Grabber Yellow, with the GT Performance Package, you're up to $47,610.
So as tempting as the Cobra moniker may be, I for one would probably go for the brand new model, at least if I only had enough cash for one of them. But then again, who knows where Cobra prices might be in 10 or 20 years from now. So at the end of the day, it's all down to what you plan on doing with your new purchase. From an investment point of view, the collectible makes more sense, but from a practical point of view, 2021 is the answer.
