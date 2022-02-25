This Backyard Is Muscle Car Heaven, Sadly They're All Rotting Away

It's 2022 and there are tens of millions of classic cars abandoned across the U.S. And that's far from shocking. As enthusiasts replaced their old cars, junkyards grew bigger and bigger and now provide spare parts or scrap metal. But you'll also find derelict vehicles in people's backyards. This seemingly abandoned yard, for instance, is home to quite a few muscle cars from the golden era.
Located somewhere in North Carolina, this property sees about a dozen cars spend their retirement among bushes and trees. And many of them are of the muscle car variety. It's the first-generation Ford Mustangs that dominate the landscape, but the backyard is also home to a couple of Dodges and even a Meyers Manx dune buggy.
Once pretty and powerful pony cars, these Mustangs will need more than just a refresh to become road-worthy again. Sadly, at least three of the five Fords are either buried under leaves and branches or simply stuck between trees.
And some of them are not run-of-the-mill Mustangs either. The 1969 Fastback that's buried under vegetation is a Mach 1 with a desirable four-speed gearbox. It still has a 351-cubic-inch (5.8-liter) Cleveland V8 under the hood, but it's safe to say that it might not be worth restoring at this point. The white 'Stang blocked by the trees is also a Mach 1, but it looks like a 1970 version.
As for the Mopars, the yard includes a 1969 Dodge Charger SE and a 1970 Coronet Super Bee. While the latter looks like it might be worth something as a parts car, the Charger is wrecked almost beyond recognition. Have you ever seen a roof panel bloat like that?
On the other hand, the Meyers Manx looks like it could be put back together. A cool find if you're into dune buggies, it appears to be one of the first examples built by B. F. Meyers & Co in the 1960s. With only around 6,000 examples sold from 1965 to 1971, the Manx isn't very common nowadays.
Documented by "Poor Boys Garage," everything you see in this backyard is for sale, as the owner is looking to clean the property. But you'll find out more about that toward the end of the video below. Would you save anything? I don't have time and room for a car project right now, but I'd definitely give the Super Bee a second chance.
Once pretty and powerful pony cars, these Mustangs will need more than just a refresh to become road-worthy again. Sadly, at least three of the five Fords are either buried under leaves and branches or simply stuck between trees.
And some of them are not run-of-the-mill Mustangs either. The 1969 Fastback that's buried under vegetation is a Mach 1 with a desirable four-speed gearbox. It still has a 351-cubic-inch (5.8-liter) Cleveland V8 under the hood, but it's safe to say that it might not be worth restoring at this point. The white 'Stang blocked by the trees is also a Mach 1, but it looks like a 1970 version.
As for the Mopars, the yard includes a 1969 Dodge Charger SE and a 1970 Coronet Super Bee. While the latter looks like it might be worth something as a parts car, the Charger is wrecked almost beyond recognition. Have you ever seen a roof panel bloat like that?
On the other hand, the Meyers Manx looks like it could be put back together. A cool find if you're into dune buggies, it appears to be one of the first examples built by B. F. Meyers & Co in the 1960s. With only around 6,000 examples sold from 1965 to 1971, the Manx isn't very common nowadays.
Documented by "Poor Boys Garage," everything you see in this backyard is for sale, as the owner is looking to clean the property. But you'll find out more about that toward the end of the video below. Would you save anything? I don't have time and room for a car project right now, but I'd definitely give the Super Bee a second chance.