This $85 Million Mansion Has a 16-Car Garage, Estate Comes With a Dark Past

Television producer Jeff Franklin, the man behind Full House, is now moving on to a different adventure, and has listed his property for sale. As you might expect, it’s a big mansion exuding opulence, but it also comes with a dark past - we’ll get to that part later.
Franklin, who currently has an approximate net worth of $200 million, acquired the Beverly Hills property now known as The Cielo Estate in 1994, for just $6 million. Flash forward to almost three decades later, he's asking $85 million for it.
According to the listing on The Altman Brothers, the mansion offers “unparalleled luxury in the most desirable zip code in the world.” It’s situated on 3.6 acres of land, comes with a grandiose 21,000 square-foot (1,950 square meters) house, and it offers a lot of lavish amenities.
It consists of nine bedrooms and twice as many bathrooms, it includes a two-story foyer with a custom staircase and custom dome ceiling, and offers a clear view of downtown Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean. There are also countless entertainment options, including a movie theater, billiard room, bar, and a lot of options for relaxation or working out - the mansion has its own spa, sauna, gym, hair salon, and an amazing pool.
And last, but not least, it's worth mentioning that the place has an underground garage that can fit no less than 16 cars. But that's just the cherry on the cake, as across the lavish estate, you can park a total of 35 cars at any given time.
And, yes, I do remember saying I'll leave the dark history part for later, so here it is.
The property's current address is 10066 Cielo Drive, but back in the 1960s, it had a different address, 10050 Cielo Drive. If that rings familiar to you, it’s because it’s the famous residence that belonged to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate. Of course, it’s the same place where the Manson murders took place in August 1969.
But after Reznor moved out in 1994, Full House’s creator bought the French country-style manor. He didn’t want to share the same eerie space, though, and demolished it completely. He spent a lot of time (and money) to build a completely different mansion, working with architect Richard Landry to create what we now know as The Cielo Estate. He had previously worked with Landry on a different property in the Hollywood Hills, which he sold in 2014 for $30 million.
More recently, the mansion added even more history. On January 14, Franklin held the reception for Bob Saget’s family and close friends after the comedian was laid to rest.
Now, as he’s moving on to (probably) bigger and better things, he’s asking for the hefty sum of $85 million for the property. But given its history and endless amenities, as you can see in the video below, there will probably be a lot of offers.
Franklin, who currently has an approximate net worth of $200 million, acquired the Beverly Hills property now known as The Cielo Estate in 1994, for just $6 million. Flash forward to almost three decades later, he's asking $85 million for it.
According to the listing on The Altman Brothers, the mansion offers “unparalleled luxury in the most desirable zip code in the world.” It’s situated on 3.6 acres of land, comes with a grandiose 21,000 square-foot (1,950 square meters) house, and it offers a lot of lavish amenities.
It consists of nine bedrooms and twice as many bathrooms, it includes a two-story foyer with a custom staircase and custom dome ceiling, and offers a clear view of downtown Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean. There are also countless entertainment options, including a movie theater, billiard room, bar, and a lot of options for relaxation or working out - the mansion has its own spa, sauna, gym, hair salon, and an amazing pool.
And last, but not least, it's worth mentioning that the place has an underground garage that can fit no less than 16 cars. But that's just the cherry on the cake, as across the lavish estate, you can park a total of 35 cars at any given time.
And, yes, I do remember saying I'll leave the dark history part for later, so here it is.
The property's current address is 10066 Cielo Drive, but back in the 1960s, it had a different address, 10050 Cielo Drive. If that rings familiar to you, it’s because it’s the famous residence that belonged to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate. Of course, it’s the same place where the Manson murders took place in August 1969.
But after Reznor moved out in 1994, Full House’s creator bought the French country-style manor. He didn’t want to share the same eerie space, though, and demolished it completely. He spent a lot of time (and money) to build a completely different mansion, working with architect Richard Landry to create what we now know as The Cielo Estate. He had previously worked with Landry on a different property in the Hollywood Hills, which he sold in 2014 for $30 million.
More recently, the mansion added even more history. On January 14, Franklin held the reception for Bob Saget’s family and close friends after the comedian was laid to rest.
Now, as he’s moving on to (probably) bigger and better things, he’s asking for the hefty sum of $85 million for the property. But given its history and endless amenities, as you can see in the video below, there will probably be a lot of offers.
The Cielo Estate | 10066 Cielo Dr | Beverly Hills from The Altman Brothers on Vimeo.