This $85 Million Mansion Has a 16-Car Garage, Estate Comes With a Dark Past

The pool area deserves more coverage, because it’s ridiculously impressive. It spans across 75 yards (69 meters), and it has three waterfalls, two Jacuzzis, a swim-up bar, a koi pond, a lazy river, a 35-foot (11-meter) water slide, and a private grotto.And last, but not least, it's worth mentioning that the place has an underground garage that can fit no less than 16 cars. But that's just the cherry on the cake, as across the lavish estate, you can park a total of 35 cars at any given time.And, yes, I do remember saying I'll leave the dark history part for later, so here it is.The property's current address is 10066 Cielo Drive, but back in the 1960s, it had a different address, 10050 Cielo Drive. If that rings familiar to you, it’s because it’s the famous residence that belonged to Roman Polanski and Sharon Tate. Of course, it’s the same place where the Manson murders took place in August 1969.After the murders, the original estate’s final resident was musician Trent Reznor, who rented the space for most of 1993. He used it as a recording studio, as well, and recorded The Downward Spiral, the second studio album of his rock band, Nine Inch Nails. He also filmed a music video on the property.But after Reznor moved out in 1994, Full House’s creator bought the French country-style manor. He didn’t want to share the same eerie space, though, and demolished it completely. He spent a lot of time (and money) to build a completely different mansion, working with architect Richard Landry to create what we now know as The Cielo Estate. He had previously worked with Landry on a different property in the Hollywood Hills, which he sold in 2014 for $30 million.More recently, the mansion added even more history. On January 14, Franklin held the reception for Bob Saget ’s family and close friends after the comedian was laid to rest.Now, as he’s moving on to (probably) bigger and better things, he’s asking for the hefty sum of $85 million for the property. But given its history and endless amenities, as you can see in the video below, there will probably be a lot of offers.

The Cielo Estate | 10066 Cielo Dr | Beverly Hills from The Altman Brothers on Vimeo.