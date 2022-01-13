John Mayer Retrieves Bob Saget's Toyota Prius, It Was the Comedian's "Junk Car"

What are friends for, if you can’t rely on them during the most difficult times? John Mayer proved to be one of the good ones as he went with Jeff Ross to retrieve late comedian Bob Saget’s Toyota Prius from LAX Airport, which he had defined as his “junk car.”
Less than a couple of months ago, Bob Saget was a star on Jay Leno’s Garage, where he had the opportunity of getting behind the wheel of an Apocalypse Hellfire 6x6. In real life, of course, he didn’t drive that, but he had a Toyota Prius.
The Japanese model is an incredibly popular choice among celebrities who do their part in trying to be greener. Tom Hanks had owned one, a 2004 Toyota Prius plug-in hybrid, which he auctioned off in 2010. Ryan Gosling, Cameron Diaz, Julia Roberts, Jeff Goldblum, Danny Devito, and Leonardo DiCaprio were also proud to drive one.
As Bob Saget, 65, passed away unexpectedly recently, John Mayer and Jeff Ross decided to help out and went to retrieve Saget’s Prius from Los Angeles International Airport. The two posted a 25-minute tribute video while riding in the comedian’s Prius on the highway and explained how they arrived at the airport to find the plug-in hybrid.
“This is his car, we went to LAX... We went to four floors, looking for it, trying to figure out where he parked and of course, he parked right by the entrance. He's Bob Saget, he's got rockstar parking,” Ross said.
He added how the Prius was Saget’s “junk car,” his go-to option for day-to-day driving. Over the years, Saget owned several Lexus LS models, from different generations, which seemed to be his choice for fancy events, as Ross explained. “Bob had his fancy Lexus for going to restaurants and then his junk car was this Prius — which isn't junky at all, it's immaculate ... it took a bit, but we got it out of LAX."
Saget’s Prius had been at LAX for a few days, and the parking ticket turned out to be $250. The parking company was “unreceptive” to help Mayer and Ross, as they claimed that they would let them go if it were John Stamos’ car, with whom Saget co-starred on Full House. Luckily, Mayer and Ross sorted it out.
The Japanese model is an incredibly popular choice among celebrities who do their part in trying to be greener. Tom Hanks had owned one, a 2004 Toyota Prius plug-in hybrid, which he auctioned off in 2010. Ryan Gosling, Cameron Diaz, Julia Roberts, Jeff Goldblum, Danny Devito, and Leonardo DiCaprio were also proud to drive one.
As Bob Saget, 65, passed away unexpectedly recently, John Mayer and Jeff Ross decided to help out and went to retrieve Saget’s Prius from Los Angeles International Airport. The two posted a 25-minute tribute video while riding in the comedian’s Prius on the highway and explained how they arrived at the airport to find the plug-in hybrid.
“This is his car, we went to LAX... We went to four floors, looking for it, trying to figure out where he parked and of course, he parked right by the entrance. He's Bob Saget, he's got rockstar parking,” Ross said.
He added how the Prius was Saget’s “junk car,” his go-to option for day-to-day driving. Over the years, Saget owned several Lexus LS models, from different generations, which seemed to be his choice for fancy events, as Ross explained. “Bob had his fancy Lexus for going to restaurants and then his junk car was this Prius — which isn't junky at all, it's immaculate ... it took a bit, but we got it out of LAX."
Saget’s Prius had been at LAX for a few days, and the parking ticket turned out to be $250. The parking company was “unreceptive” to help Mayer and Ross, as they claimed that they would let them go if it were John Stamos’ car, with whom Saget co-starred on Full House. Luckily, Mayer and Ross sorted it out.