Toyota Prius Overlanding Edition Is Ready to Get Down and Dirty

When Toyota developed the Prius, we reckon that they were aware that some customers will tune theirs. Custom body kits, all sorts of decals, new wheels, and tinted windows all around, sprinkled by the occasional aftermarket stereo, was probably where they thought certain owners would draw the line.
But they were wrong. In fact, they were so wrong that now we have a Toyota Prius limo, or a Thrius as we called it about two months ago, when we dedicated an entire story to what is arguably one of the most extreme makeovers of the car.
This brings us to yet another heavily tuned Prius, which, like the one stretched to the max, is also a third-generation model. And instead of going down the weird route by adopting all sorts of ugly parts in order to become suitable for Reddit’s ‘bad’ car mods thread, where it was shared earlier this week, it was turned into a crossover-ish vehicle, and we kind of dig the new looks.
The upgrades are simple yet effective, as they comprise those bolt-on fender flares that have remained black, thus mimicking the design of certain OEM crossovers that have black plastic cladding on the lower parts of the body. The front bumper was modified and painted black, contrasting the white finish of the car, and a set of sturdy wheels, wrapped in chunky all-terrain tires from BFGoodrich, made their way to both axles.
Since the new rubber didn’t exactly fit under the arches, the whole car was jacked up, and it’s this final modification that turns it into a very clean-looking crossover that seems ready to venture off the lit path whenever its driver desires. We already said that we like it, and if anything, we’d move it to the awesome car mods thread, but what is your opinion on it?
