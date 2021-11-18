Toyota Prius Overlanding Edition Is Ready to Get Down and Dirty

More on this:

1 Mechanic Tears Down 300,000-Mile Toyota Prius Engine, Carbon Buildup Galore

2 2022 Toyota Prius Already Recalled, Software Error May Shut Down Hybrid System

3 Kids Will Get Bullied if They Show Up to the Prom in This Toyota Thrius Limo

4 2022 Toyota Prius Lineup Pricing Announced, Including the New Nightshade Edition

5 All-New Toyota Prius to Debut in 2023 With Coupe-Like Design