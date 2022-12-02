For 2023, Heartland RV is proposing a brand-new travel trailer that has all the comforts of home. The North Trail 24DBS is basically a tiny house on wheels. This trailer includes a bathroom, a closet for your coats and shoes, bunk beds, a bedroom with a king-size bed, and a living room with an electric fireplace.
This trailer measures 30.1 ft (9.1 meters) in length, and it’s 8.5-ft-wide (2.5-meter-wide). While it might seem like it doesn’t offer much space, the 2023 North Trail 24DBS comes with a slide-out, allowing travelers to enjoy a roomy interior.
The bedroom is placed at the front of the RV, and it features a king-size bed with storage underneath, a nice wardrobe, and several closets. Next to the bedroom is the kitchen. This area is fully equipped with all the amenities you need to cook up a storm. There’s a three-burner range with a glass top, a small oven, a stainless steel sink, a microwave, and a full-size refrigerator.
It also has numerous cabinets that can be used to store away the cookware. Across the kitchen, you’ll find a U-shaped dinette, which includes comfortable seats and a large table that drops down to make a bed. From the dinette, people can watch the TV that is positioned above an electric fireplace.
At the rear is a bunk room. This area gets separated from the rest of the trailer via a roller door. Inside, you’ll notice that there are two big bunks that flip up. This way, travelers can benefit from a little extra storage space. Elsewhere, you’ll see some shelves and an area designed for an entertainment center.
The bathroom is positioned next to the entryway. It’s quite compact, but it has everything you need. It comes with a shower, a medicine cabinet, a sink, and a standard toilet. People will also find a closet space next to the bathroom, which they can use to hang their coats or to store away their shoes.
On the outside, the RV features an 18-ft (5.4-meter) awning with LED lights and a massive pass-through compartment that comes in handy when travelers want to carry with them bigger items that don’t have room inside the trailer. Ray from AllaboutRVs offered a thorough walkthrough of the new model. You can check out the clip down below to find out more about the 2023 North Trail 24DBS travel trailer.
