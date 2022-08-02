This 2020 Coachmen Galleria Motorhome Had Three Owners in 7K Miles, You Can Be the Fourth

Class B Motorhomes may be the smallest ones, but they still pack everything you need for an adventure away from home. The Coachmen Galleria motorhome is an off-grid beast, but this doesn’t come cheap. Knowing this, it’s strange that this example we’ve found on Bring a Trailer is already at its third owner and is looking for a new one.
Whoever spends around $250,000 for a camper van must have researched the market and made the decision fully aware of a Class-B motorhome’s shortcomings. Even when built with all the amenities and creature comforts like this Coachmen Galleria, there are trade-offs. After all, there’s only so much space inside the van. And yet, three different people concluded that this motorhome was not what they were looking for, all in two years and less than 7,000 miles.
The 2020 Coachmen Galleria was built on top of a 2018 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter 3500 4x4 chassis that is perfect for heavy-duty and off-road adventures. To spice things up, the engine sends the power to all four wheels via a 5-speed automatic transmission and a dual-range transfer case. It was built to access the wildest locations, and its onboard features allow spending extended time off-grid.
The motorhome’s electric system is powered by three different energy sources, so there’s no chance it will run out of power. It can harness solar energy thanks to three 110-W PV panels or burn liquid propane via the Onan generator. If that’s not enough, it can also use the van’s diesel engine, which has a second alternator to charge the 630-Ah lithium battery.
As you’d expect, considering the 3,000-watt inverter, pretty much everything runs on electricity. This includes the rear couch that folds into a sleeping area at the touch of a button. The kitchenette features a two-burner induction stovetop and a microwave oven. The camper also comes with a 20K BTU air conditioning system, a furnace, and a water heater.
The Coachmen Galleria is live on Bring a Trailer and is already very disputed. Four gents bid each other out to $25,000 in a matter of minutes after the motorhome was listed. According to the receipts, this barely equals the amount spent on extras fitted to the rig, so expect this to balloon in the coming days.
