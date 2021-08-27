Looking for an RV Under $15,000? Here Are 3 Great Pop-Up Campers You Should Consider

If you love the outdoors, you probably always dreamt about owning a recreational vehicle (RV). Traditional motorhomes or big travel trailers can be way too expensive, but you can still enjoy the lifestyle at a lower cost by buying a pop-up camper.
Also called tent trailers, these smaller towable RVs are the perfect solution for people who want to experience the RV lifestyle without spending a fortune. Because of their compact size and lower weight, they can be towed by a wider range of vehicles, and they are also cheaper to insure.
There are a huge variety of models out there that come with many features and while $15,000 won’t get you the same level of comfort and features that a motorhome can offer, you’ll still have a more than decent RV with all the amenities needed for an awesome camping trip. SylvanSport GO - starts around $11,000
If you’re looking for a compact, ultralight pop-up camper that can sleep up to four people and can be towed by almost any vehicle, then the SylvanSport GO is the perfect choice for you.
It offers the perfect combination between the mobility of an RV and the space of a traditional four-person tent. Moreover, at just 840 lbs (318 kg), it can be easily towed by a wide variety of vehicles, something that few similar campers can offer.
aluminum frame and includes a collapsible heavy-duty ripstop nylon tent that is completely waterproof, and seam sealed. It comes with 3-way doors and windows, ventilation, and a dining table that transforms into two additional beds.
Its versatile construction incorporates an ample storage box and an equipment rack with a capacity of 165 pounds (75 kg) on which you can mount bike carriers or a conventional roof box. The tent attachment can be risen with a simple hand crank revealing a gear deck that can be used to transport a couple of dirt bikes or even an ATV as it offers a maximum carrying capacity of 960 pounds (435.5 kg).
For an extra $3,000, you can get the All Out Package that offers loads of extra features like a spare tire, deck cushion, drill adaptor, two air mattresses, a solar kit, or a camp kitchen. Coachmen Clipper Express 9.0 V-Package - starts around $13,000
Half pop-up tent and half hard-shell trailer, the 13-foot (4 m) Clipper Express 9.0 equipped with the V-Package has a dry weight of around 1,300 lbs (589 kg) and offers plenty of features that you would normally get on a much more expensive trailer.
Built on a tubular steel frame, the V-package version offers sturdy upgrades like 15-inch off-road tires and spare, extended frame jacks, and a lifted axle. This means that you can take the camper deep into the wilderness, in places where a motorhome or conventional trailer would never be able to reach.
Rockwood 1910 ESP (2019) - starts around $14,500
The final pop-up camper on our list comes from one of the top manufacturers of RVs and campers. The 1910 ESP (Extreme Sports Package) is one of their most popular models and a great all-around choice for families since it can house up to six people.
Other standard features include USB charging ports, tv outlet with cable and satellite hook-ups, a 35-amp converter, 20-gallon (75.7 liters) water tank, or LED ceiling lights.
With a dry weight of 2,180 lbs (988 kg) the 1910 ESP is the heaviest entry on our list, so if you don’t have a capable vehicle like an SUV or a pick-up truck, check its towing capacity before considering this camper.
Also, note that this older 2019 model is still available in many RV dealerships, but the prices vary greatly depending on the location and could go a little over $15,000 in some cases.
So, if you love the RV lifestyle but you can’t afford a motorhome or a full-size trailer, a pop-up camper is a great alternative and as you can see, they can be very convenient and much more affordable.
So, if you love the RV lifestyle but you can’t afford a motorhome or a full-size trailer, a pop-up camper is a great alternative and as you can see, they can be very convenient and much more affordable.