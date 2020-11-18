This 2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser Is Literally Like New, Shows Only 400 Miles

Sorry to break it to you from the get-go, but the mileage in the headline is not false or a typo. The FJ Cruiser we’ll talk about in this story is a one-owner time capsule from the 2014 model year with a clean history and less mileage than some people rack up in a single day.
“For all those who bemoan the fact that the FJ Cruiser was canceled by Toyota, well, here's your chance to buy a new one again,” said Doug DeMuro about the 388-mile utility vehicle that features suspension parts with the Land Cruiser Prado and 4Runner. Finished in Iceberg over a gray interior, the body-on-frame SUV is joined by the original window sticker that reads $36,289 including $860 for the freight fee.
Sold new by Fred Beans Toyota of Flemington, the FJ Cruiser has been optioned to the tune of $6,200 with goodies like the Convenience and Upgrade packages. These include 17-inch alloy wheels, a locking differential for the rear axle, 11 speakers from JBL, and a dash-top combination meter. Oh, and it’s been modified a little as well.
The listing on Cars & Bids mentions XPEL paint protection film on the front end of the vehicle, the removal of the roof rack (which is included in the sale), and tinted front windows. There are, however, a few small imperfections.
For starters, the paint protection film is beginning to yellow. The original tires are well past their prime and should be replaced to improve braking performance, handling, and off-road capability. And finally, there is a tiny paint issue on the driver’s side rear bumper that’s barely noticeable in the following video and pics.
The seller states that an oil change was last performed two years ago, and the exhaust muffler was replaced under warranty due to a rattle. Stored since day one in a climate-controlled building, the FJ Cruiser is equipped with a 4.0-liter V6 that Toyota introduced in 2002 by the 4Runner and Land Cruiser Prado. Capable of 260 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque in this application, the six-cylinder motor is harnessed by a five-speed automatic connected to a two-speed transfer case.
With five days left in this auction, the off-roading 'Yoda is currently sitting at $35,000 after 10 bids.
Sold new by Fred Beans Toyota of Flemington, the FJ Cruiser has been optioned to the tune of $6,200 with goodies like the Convenience and Upgrade packages. These include 17-inch alloy wheels, a locking differential for the rear axle, 11 speakers from JBL, and a dash-top combination meter. Oh, and it’s been modified a little as well.
The listing on Cars & Bids mentions XPEL paint protection film on the front end of the vehicle, the removal of the roof rack (which is included in the sale), and tinted front windows. There are, however, a few small imperfections.
For starters, the paint protection film is beginning to yellow. The original tires are well past their prime and should be replaced to improve braking performance, handling, and off-road capability. And finally, there is a tiny paint issue on the driver’s side rear bumper that’s barely noticeable in the following video and pics.
The seller states that an oil change was last performed two years ago, and the exhaust muffler was replaced under warranty due to a rattle. Stored since day one in a climate-controlled building, the FJ Cruiser is equipped with a 4.0-liter V6 that Toyota introduced in 2002 by the 4Runner and Land Cruiser Prado. Capable of 260 horsepower and 271 pound-feet of torque in this application, the six-cylinder motor is harnessed by a five-speed automatic connected to a two-speed transfer case.
With five days left in this auction, the off-roading 'Yoda is currently sitting at $35,000 after 10 bids.