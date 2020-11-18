Entry-Level Triumph Tiger 850 Sport Comes with Full LEDs, 85 PS Engine

Triumph’s adventure bike range is a very robust one. At home in the UK, the bike maker offers five models, topped by the Tiger 1200, while in the U.S. the lineup comprises three models, spearheaded by the same model. Or should we say offered, as from now on there’s a new entry-level to talk about.
Called Tiger 850 Sport, it is described as “the perfect combination of dedicated 850 Tiger triple engine set-up, and tailor-made high specification equipment and technology.”
Triumph made public all the details of the bike this week, saying the 850 Sport will take on the role of “most accessibly priced Tiger,” selling at £9,300 in the UK and $11,995 in the U.S.
The motorcycle packs an 888 cc engine rated at 85 PS and 82 Nm of torque, values that are reached at 8,500 and 6,500 rpm, respectively.
Mechanically, it features Brembo Stylema brakes, ABS, Switchable Traction Control, and 45 mm Marzocchi upside-down cartridge forks capable of performing 180 mm of travel. There’s also a 20-liter fuel tank to provide more than enough range for the daily needs of the rider, no matter if the Road or Rain riding modes are used.
To be made available with two graphic schemes and all LED lighting (including a signature daytime running light), the bike offers a 5-inch TFT screen and a 12V socket that allows charging for mobile devices.
“Developed from the latest generation Tiger platform, with all of the dynamic poise and agile handling that the Tiger is known for, combined with a new ‘tailor-made’ performance and specification set-up, designed to deliver an even more manageable, accessible and intuitive road-focused adventure riding capability,” the bike maker says about the new arrival.
The new bike is already available for order in Europe and the United States. Full details on it, as released by Triumph, can be found in the press release section below.
Triumph made public all the details of the bike this week, saying the 850 Sport will take on the role of “most accessibly priced Tiger,” selling at £9,300 in the UK and $11,995 in the U.S.
The motorcycle packs an 888 cc engine rated at 85 PS and 82 Nm of torque, values that are reached at 8,500 and 6,500 rpm, respectively.
Mechanically, it features Brembo Stylema brakes, ABS, Switchable Traction Control, and 45 mm Marzocchi upside-down cartridge forks capable of performing 180 mm of travel. There’s also a 20-liter fuel tank to provide more than enough range for the daily needs of the rider, no matter if the Road or Rain riding modes are used.
To be made available with two graphic schemes and all LED lighting (including a signature daytime running light), the bike offers a 5-inch TFT screen and a 12V socket that allows charging for mobile devices.
“Developed from the latest generation Tiger platform, with all of the dynamic poise and agile handling that the Tiger is known for, combined with a new ‘tailor-made’ performance and specification set-up, designed to deliver an even more manageable, accessible and intuitive road-focused adventure riding capability,” the bike maker says about the new arrival.
The new bike is already available for order in Europe and the United States. Full details on it, as released by Triumph, can be found in the press release section below.