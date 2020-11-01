3 This Lamborghini Aventador S “Fashion Car” Has an Exhibition Home in Tokyo

2 Just 12 AC Cobras Will Intertwine Le Mans Heritage With Performance EV Future

1 Triumph Trident 660 Revealed as the Entry into the World of Triple Roadsters

More on this:

Hedonic’s Triumph Thruxton 1200R Is the Terminator of Bespoke Two-Wheelers

Hedonic is a revered name in the custom moto realm, and there’s a very good reason for that. 11 photos SOHC parallel-twin powerplant that boasts an astronomical displacement of 1200cc. This liquid-cooled colossus is perfectly capable of delivering up to 96 hp at 6,750 rpm, along with 82 pound-feet (112 Nm) of fiendish twisting force at approximately 4,950 revs.



A six-speed transmission is tasked with carrying this ruthless power over to the rear 17-inch hoop by means of a chain final drive. The powertrain components are hugged by a tubular steel double cradle frame, which sits on fully-adjustable 43 mm (1.7 inches) Showa inverted forks at the front. On the opposite end, rear suspension duties are taken good care of by dual Ohlins shock absorbers.



Needless to say, this untamed beast is no toy. As such, I’ll bet Serge Heitz’s



As many as 150 painstaking hours have been invested into the manufacturing process, which is quite simply mind-boggling, if you ask me. To bring about a significant improvement in the handling department, the bike’s front suspension received a Yamaha YZF R6’s forks. The standard wheels were removed to make room for 16-inch counterparts, enveloped in Firestone rubber.



You will also find LED turn signals on both ends, clip-on handlebars and one classy two-seater leather saddle. Additionally, a Motogadget speedometer keeps things clutter-free behind the front fairing. To top it all off, the crew went as far as fabricating a custom stainless-steel exhaust system with a couple of otherworldly mufflers that look seriously rad.



All things considered, Hedonic’s shiny creature might just be the sexiest Thruxton 1200R we’ve seen in a long time! We can probably all agree that Triumph ’s Thruxton 1200R is one hell of a machine. It is put in motion by a monstrousparallel-twin powerplant that boasts an astronomical displacement of 1200cc. This liquid-cooled colossus is perfectly capable of delivering up to 96 hp at 6,750 rpm, along with 82 pound-feet (112 Nm) of fiendish twisting force at approximately 4,950 revs.A six-speed transmission is tasked with carrying this ruthless power over to the rear 17-inch hoop by means of a chain final drive. The powertrain components are hugged by a tubular steel double cradle frame, which sits on fully-adjustable 43 mm (1.7 inches) Showa inverted forks at the front. On the opposite end, rear suspension duties are taken good care of by dual Ohlins shock absorbers.Needless to say, this untamed beast is no toy. As such, I’ll bet Serge Heitz’s Hedonic spend some quality time customizing one such entity. The French workshop went about honoring the almighty Thruxton with a plethora of aluminum bodywork components that have been polished to a mirror finish, such as a neat front fender, a fresh fairing and a bespoke belly pan, as well as a pair of alloy side panels and a seat pan.As many as 150 painstaking hours have been invested into the manufacturing process, which is quite simply mind-boggling, if you ask me. To bring about a significant improvement in the handling department, the bike’s front suspension received a Yamaha YZF R6’s forks. The standard wheels were removed to make room for 16-inch counterparts, enveloped in Firestone rubber.You will also find LED turn signals on both ends, clip-on handlebars and one classy two-seater leather saddle. Additionally, a Motogadget speedometer keeps things clutter-free behind the front fairing. To top it all off, the crew went as far as fabricating a custom stainless-steel exhaust system with a couple of otherworldly mufflers that look seriously rad.All things considered, Hedonic’s shiny creature might just be the sexiest Thruxton 1200R we’ve seen in a long time!