BMW M1 Procar Lookalike First Owned By Boney M. Producer Heads to Auction

One of the biggest acts from the world of disco music, Boney M. has been masterminded by the one and only Frank Farian. The record producer, songwriter, and vocalist also happens to be a huge car enthusiast, and this gets us to the M1 listed on Silverstone Auctions' website.
Supplied new to Farian in February 1980, the mid-engine supercar with a Dallara chassis and Giugiaro styling is estimated to fetch 385,000 to 435,000 pounds sterling excluding value-added tax and a buyer’s premium of 12.5 percent. That’s $566,255 at current exchange rates, but then again, the M1 is a seriously collectible machine.
Only 453 units were produced from 1978 to 1981, and this model also happens to be the first BMW solely developed by the Motorsport division. Partially developed with the help of Lamborghini, the M1 never received a direct successor, cementing its legendary status. This particular example of the breed, however, is even more special.
Not only did it remain in Farian’s ownership for 10 years, but chassis no. WBS59910004301170 was modified to look like the M1 Procar “at considerable expense by BMW Motorsport.” Wider and more aggressive than the original specification thanks to the huge rear wing, this blast from the past retains the period-correct 17” wheels and the Becker Mexico stereo with a graphic equalizer from Clarion.
The next owner, Edwin Schwedka of Germany, kept the car until November 2008 when Frank Jenner of Belgium purchased the widebody M1. The fourth and current owner exhibited the vehicle at Salon Privé Concours d'Elégance 2020, winning the “Owners Choice Award” for the best car in the show and 2nd place in the 1970s category.
According to Silverstone Auctions, the four-wheeled time capsule “looks and drives superbly.” The sale is complemented by a comprehensive history file that documents the mileage of the M1 Procar lookalike. Over four decades, this car has been driven 90,254 kilometers or 56,081 miles.
As with every other M1 out there, a five-speed manual transmission channels the suck-squeeze-bang-blow from a straight-six engine to the rear wheels. The six-cylinder blunderbuss – codenamed M88 - was originally rated at 277 PS (273 horsepower) and 330 Nm (243 pound-feet) of torque.
