This 2002 Aston Martin Vanquish Is a V12-Powered British Batmobile, Costs C8 Vette Money

It’s not every day that you find a V12-powered supercar for the price of a new 2024 Corvette Stingray, or a new Porsche 718 Cayman. Yet, that’s exactly what the first-generation Aston Martin V12 Vanquish has to offer, and the one we found even comes with a bunch of nice modifications.
While I prefer the second-generation Vanquish to the first, there’s no denying that the latter makes for an iconic ride. It was designed by none other than Ian Callum back in the late 1990s, and its bonded aluminum composite chassis was developed in partnership with Lotus.
These also came with an advanced independent suspension design, plus a tuned version of the DB7’s naturally aspirated 5.9-liter V12 engine. While you could only get the original Vanquish as a coupe, you could still choose between 2+0 and 2+2 configurations – after all, this used to be Aston Martin’s flagship product.
Also, yes, this used to be a Bond Car. Your memory isn’t playing tricks on you. The V12 Vanquish was featured in the 2002 James Bond film ‘Die Another Day’. It’s the one where Bond chases the bad guy on snow in Iceland. Not only was this the sole Aston Martin product loaded with gadgets in the Pierce Brosnan era, but it was also the last fighting-prepped Aston Martin to appear in a Bond film until that DB10 from Spectre.
Sure, the DBS from Casino Royale and Quantum of Solace had some type of secret glovebox compartment fitted with a pistol and a defibrillator, but we wouldn’t necessarily call those gadgets.
Anyway, let's get back to our V12 Vanquish, which is currently for sale at $69,950. According to the ad, it’s got 52,077 miles on the clock, and it features enhancements such as a JL Audio sound system (amp, speakers, woofer), a custom exhaust system, a set of carbon fiber front and rear spoilers, tinted windows, painted calipers, plus an Ecomaster front and rear sensor warning system.
As for the power unit, it’s a naturally aspirated 5.9-liter V12, good for 460 horsepower and 400 lb-ft of torque. Everything gets sent to the rear wheels via a six-speed automatic gearbox, allowing you to hit 60 mph from a standstill in just under 5 seconds flat – the top speed is said to exceed 190 mph (306 kph).
This is not a particularly quick supercar by 2024 standards. In fact, you’re likely to smoke it with any badass hot hatchback, but it’s certainly not slow, and the driving dynamics should still prove impressive.
Back in 2002, the V12 Vanquish was often being praised for its drivetrain, and even its design, although I’m not sure that rear end has aged very well.
Meanwhile, replacements include brake pads and brake fluids, with a new clutch assembly, ASM relay, struts and control arm bushings also installed.
