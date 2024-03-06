This 2002 Aston Martin Vanquish Is a V12-Powered British Batmobile, Costs C8 Vette Money

It’s not every day that you find a V12-powered supercar for the price of a new 2024 Corvette Stingray, or a new Porsche 718 Cayman. Yet, that’s exactly what the first-generation Aston Martin V12 Vanquish has to offer, and the one we found even comes with a bunch of nice modifications.

39 photos Photo: Fusion Luxury Motors/autoevolution