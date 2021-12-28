This 1999 Jeep Wrangler Is a One-Owner Gem With Low Miles

Codenamed TJ, the second-generation Wrangler was offered from the 1997 model year through 2006 with four-cylinder mills from Chrysler and the 4.0-liter PowerTech straight-six engine developed by AMC. This example of the breed features the latter motor with only 36k miles.
More specifically, it shows 36,470 miles (58,693 kilometers) since new. Produced for the 1999 model year and sold by Midpark Jeep Eagle in Dallas, this SUV is a single-owner survivor with few signs of wear and tear.
A very small dent on the passenger side and a little rust on various components of the undercarriage are featured, but all in all, these issues can be addressed on a tight budget. The owner also notes the left turn signal stops when the brakes are applied, which is most likely an electrical issue.
Optioned in Black Clearcoat with Agate for the interior and high-back seats with cloth upholstery, this Wrangler is rocking the AMC sixer. When it was brand-spanking new, the 4.0-liter engine was capable of churning out 181 horsepower and 222 pound-feet (301 Nm) at 2,800 revolutions per minute.
Serviced in July 2021 with fresh oil, the sturdy plant is connected to a five-speed manual and a dual-range transfer case. Fitted with front discs and rear drums, the retro-styled rig flaunts stock 15-inch aluminum wheels mounted with Firestone Destination A/T rubber shoes. The full-size spare wheel out back, on the other hand, comes in the form of a Goodyear Wrangler GS-A.
Nicely appointed with the original CD stereo, air conditioning, leather on the steering wheel, a tilt column, and cruise control, the Wrangler is offered at auction on Bring a Trailer with the window sticker and a clean report.
Chassis number 1J4FY19S2XP488201 is currently sitting on a high bid of $5,000 with seven days left. According to various online valuation tools, the pictured configuration has a fair market range of $7,500 to $10,500.
A very small dent on the passenger side and a little rust on various components of the undercarriage are featured, but all in all, these issues can be addressed on a tight budget. The owner also notes the left turn signal stops when the brakes are applied, which is most likely an electrical issue.
Optioned in Black Clearcoat with Agate for the interior and high-back seats with cloth upholstery, this Wrangler is rocking the AMC sixer. When it was brand-spanking new, the 4.0-liter engine was capable of churning out 181 horsepower and 222 pound-feet (301 Nm) at 2,800 revolutions per minute.
Serviced in July 2021 with fresh oil, the sturdy plant is connected to a five-speed manual and a dual-range transfer case. Fitted with front discs and rear drums, the retro-styled rig flaunts stock 15-inch aluminum wheels mounted with Firestone Destination A/T rubber shoes. The full-size spare wheel out back, on the other hand, comes in the form of a Goodyear Wrangler GS-A.
Nicely appointed with the original CD stereo, air conditioning, leather on the steering wheel, a tilt column, and cruise control, the Wrangler is offered at auction on Bring a Trailer with the window sticker and a clean report.
Chassis number 1J4FY19S2XP488201 is currently sitting on a high bid of $5,000 with seven days left. According to various online valuation tools, the pictured configuration has a fair market range of $7,500 to $10,500.