NBA Star Wendell Carter Jr’s Jeep Trackhawk Looks Fierce and Ready to Go

Just after Christmas, NBA star Wendell Carter Jr. updated his collection and added a Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, that’s just as powerful and fast as it looks.
The 22-year-old plays for Orlando Magic of the National Basketball Association and has an approximate net worth of $4 million. The star has quite a liking for the Jeep brand and seems to prefer them all black. His previous car was a Jeep Wrangler in matte black paint, and now he moved on to a Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.
The NBA star purchased the new SUV from Champion Motoring, which is a famous choice for athletes. The vehicle gives some strong Batmobile vibes, looking very imposing painted – as expected – in black.
Introduced in 2018, the Trackhawk is quite a beast. Powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 found in the Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcat muscle cars, it’s mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all wheels. The power unit puts out 697 horsepower (707 ps) at 6,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) at 4,800 revs. It takes the SUV 3.6 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 kph) and it sprints to a total speed of 180 mph (290 kph).
It has several dynamic drive modes that include: Auto, a Sport mode, a Track mode, Tow, and Snow. There’s also an option for a Custom Mode, which allows the driver to personalize his vehicle’s performance according to his own driving style to experience more system combinations.
The picture from the car dealership also gives us a glimpse of the interior of the beast, and the chairs are covered in black leather, with the interior matching the exterior black paint.
Stronger than the Wrangler and with a totally different personality, the Trackhawk will surely give Carter Jr. quite a thrill when driving it.
