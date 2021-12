NBA Star Wendell Carter Jr’s Jeep Trackhawk Looks Fierce and Ready to Go

SUV

The 22-year-old plays for Orlando Magic of the National Basketball Association and has an approximate net worth of $4 million. The star has quite a liking for the Jeep brand and seems to prefer them all black. His previous car was a Jeep Wrangler in matte black paint, and now he moved on to a Grand Cherokee Trackhawk.The NBA star purchased the newfrom Champion Motoring, which is a famous choice for athletes. The vehicle gives some strong Batmobile vibes, looking very imposing painted – as expected – in black.Introduced in 2018, the Trackhawk is quite a beast. Powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 found in the Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcat muscle cars, it’s mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission that sends power to all wheels. The power unit puts out 697 horsepower (707 ps) at 6,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 645 lb-ft (875 Nm) at 4,800 revs. It takes the SUV 3.6 seconds to reach 62 mph (100 kph) and it sprints to a total speed of 180 mph (290 kph).It has several dynamic drive modes that include: Auto, a Sport mode, a Track mode, Tow, and Snow. There’s also an option for a Custom Mode, which allows the driver to personalize his vehicle’s performance according to his own driving style to experience more system combinations.The picture from the car dealership also gives us a glimpse of the interior of the beast, and the chairs are covered in black leather, with the interior matching the exterior black paint.Stronger than the Wrangler and with a totally different personality, the Trackhawk will surely give Carter Jr. quite a thrill when driving it.