This 1994 Ford Taurus SHO Pickup Truck Could Be Yours for $7,500

Back during the era when Ford Performance was known as SVT, the high-performance division of the Blue Oval kicked it up a notch with the Taurus. The Special Vehicle Team tapped Yamaho for the 3.0-liter naturally aspirated V6 while Mazda was responsible for the five-speed manual transmission.
The Taurus SHO might not have sold in serious numbers, yet the mold was set for future models. The second generation of the four-door sedan with the Super High Output engine followed suit, packing up to 3.2 liters and a four-speed automatic transmission as an alternative to the MTX-IV made by Mazda.
The car in the photo gallery is a 1994 model year packing the AX4S transaxle for transverse applications, but this fellow here isn’t your typical Taurus SHO. It’s a custom-built pickup truck conversion, complete with a moonroof, power steering, power mirrors, and power locks. The seller - Harry's Toy Barn from Beloit, Kansas – also mentions that the one-off machine comes with a rebuilt title.
A bed cover, dark green paintwork, and gray for the interior are other highlights, though take a look through the photo gallery again. Someone put a lot of thought into the cargo box and flared wheel arches at the rear, that’s for sure! Even though it’s an aesthetic shamble by automotive design standards, the builder didn’t forget to fit rear glass and a dual-exhaust system with weird-looking outlets.
There’s even a custom-made badge on the tailgate, next to the right-hand-side taillamp, reading “SHO TRUCK” to bring the point home. The question is, is this thing worth $7,500 without the seller even listing the mileage? That’s a lot of cash for such an old car converted into a single-cab pickup, let alone a Taurus SHO with a rebuilt title. On the other hand, do remember it’s completely unique.
Because it’s equipped with the four-speed tranny, this oddity of a workhorse comes with the larger of the two SHO engines. From 3.2 liters of displacement, Yamaha squeezed out 220 horsepower and 215 pound-feet of torque. By comparison, the seventh-gen Taurus that was discontinued in March 2019 features six forward gears, 3.5 liters of displacement, twin turbos, 365 ponies, and 350 twerks.
