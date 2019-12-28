Sinister Ford F100 With Shelby Mustang GT350 Power Wants Your Soul

Ford's Voodoo V8 is arguably the most charismatic eight-cylinder on sale today so it's no wonder that people were lining up to buy every Mustang Shelby GT350 they could get their hands on despite the huge dealer markups.
The naturally-aspirated, 5.2-liter screamer can rev up to 8,000 rpm and sounds like the end of the world thanks to a flat-plane crankshaft, a true rarity among American V8s. In the Shelby GT350 and GT350R it develops no less than 526 horsepower at a stratospheric 7,500 rpm and a healthy 429 lb-ft) of torque at 4,750 rpm.
The builder of the frightening Ford F100 custom truck in the photo gallery is probably a huge fan of the powerplant and decided to transform a 1956 Ford F100 pickup truck into something that truly makes a statement.
The 63-old pickup's body was stripped to the bare metal and painted a Keystone KEY9801 Satin Black color that only emphasizes the truck's dark omen. Its Voodoo V8 breathes even more freely thanks to a custom Kooks exhaust system and is obviously paired with the Shelby GT350's 6-speed manual transmission.
Under the evil-looking body sits a custom boxed chassis, Cobra independent front and rear suspension and a Moshimoto polished radiator.
The body is not exactly stock either, since the builder also purposely fit it with revamped body panels, shaved turn signals engulfed into the bed of the truck, which is also custom, LED headlights and taillights and new running boards.
The rear fenders are 3 inches wider on each side to incorporate the much larger wheels and to give the project a truly “getouttamyway” look.
Inside we can find a pair of bucket seats engulfed in leather, a custom console that houses an audio system and rear camera display, bespoke suede headliner and a caper with Dynamat for sound dampening - not that it needs it.
You can check out more of the car at Barrett-Jackson's January auction in Scottsdale, where the F100 will go on sale with no reserve among other unusual cars like a shaggy replica van from Dumb and Dumber.
